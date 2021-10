Cases of COVID-19 remain high in Larimer County. Local health officials say there’s been just four new outbreaks this week, but 14 of the state’s 27 active outbreaks involve 10 or more cases. The Coloradoan reports the majority of those active outbreaks are in K through 12 schools, including Thompson Valley High School and Lopez Elementary, as well as at assisted living and nursing facilities. Larimer County epidemiologist Jason Olson hopes to see outbreaks in long-term care centers decrease as booster shots are rolled out for seniors and the immunocompromised. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO