CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kim Little at the double as Arsenal put four past Aston Villa

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSd18_0cFIjCpb00
Arsenal’s Kim Little (centre) celebrates the opening goal (PA Wire)

Two goals from captain Kim Little helped Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season as they defeated Aston Villa 4-0.

Mana Iwabuchi and Katie McCabe were also on target as the Gunners scored three late goals on their way to making it four wins out of four.

Villa’s Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah tested Manuela Zinsberger, but the Austrian goalkeeper was able to tip her effort over the bar, while Frida Maanum went close for Arsenal in the 39th minute but her shot flew wide.

Little broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half after receiving the ball from Lotte Wubben-Moy, turning and firing into the bottom right corner.

Mayumi Pacheco had a chance to equalise but her free-kick sailed just over the bar before a flurry of late Arsenal goals sealed the points in style.

Tobin Heath made ground down the left and set up Iwabuchi, who flicked the ball home from close range in the 80th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmTPx_0cFIjCpb00
Arsenal’s Katie McCabe (third left) celebrates her long-range effort (Nigel French/PA). (PA Wire)

McCabe scored Arsenal’s third just three minutes later, chipping Hannah Hampton from 40 yards after a mistake from the Villa goalkeeper.

And Little completed the scoring with a deflected shot which dipped over Hampton’s head.

Fran Kirby hit a hat-trick of assists in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Brighton.

After a bright start the Blues scored in the ninth minute when a quick throw-in from Pernille Harder found Kirby, who crossed for Guro Reiten to slot the ball past Megan Walsh.

Aileen Whelan nearly got an equaliser but her curling free-kick was headed off the line by captain Magdalena Eriksson.

The home side grabbed their second in the 37th minute after Walsh failed to deal with a high ball into the area from Kirby and Sam Kerr was able to head home.

Brighton got a goal back two minutes into the second half when an unmarked Danielle Carter poked the ball into the bottom left corner.

But Kirby set Bethany England up for Chelsea’s third which the substitute smashed it into the top corner.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Fernandes the hero and villain for Manchester United against Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes has rightly taken criticism for his shocking penalty miss that cost Manchester United a point against Aston Villa. The 27-year-old Portuguese, who before had scored 21 from his 22 penalties taken for United, blazed his injury-time spot-kick into row Z of the Stretford End. The point lost would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kim Little brace helps Arsenal hammer Manchester City to go top of WSL table

Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League. Vivianne Miedema got the ball rolling with a 10th-minute opener before Little’s fine first strike put Arsenal two goals up in their quest to overtake rivals Tottenham and claim first place, albeit on goal difference for now.
WORLD
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith: Lange pushed hard to bring MacPhee to club

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is delighted with the impact of new set-piece coach Austin MacPhee. The Scot arrived in August after Villa's sporting director Johan Lange agreed a deal with his previous club, Danish side FC Midtjylland, where he held the role of assistant manager. Speaking of MacPhee's impact,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa: The pick of the stats

Tottenham have won 11 of their past 13 Premier League games against Aston Villa, scoring two or more goals in all of those victories. Villa suffered their 72nd away Premier League defeat in London - only Newcastle (81), Everton (79) and Southampton (74) have lost more. Ollie Watkins’ past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Aileen Whelan
Person
Hannah Hampton
Person
Mana Iwabuchi
Person
Megan Walsh
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Kim Little
Person
Magdalena Eriksson
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Katie Mccabe
Person
Guro Reiten
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Aston Villa swooped for Ings as Spurs dithered

Aston Villa swooped for Southampton striker Danny Ings last summer as Tottenham dithered. The Sunday Times says only five members of Villa's staff knew the deal was happening, but executives at Tottenham had known for some time. Ings was identified as a potential partner for England's captain in a system...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Spurs superb as they defeat stubborn Aston Villa

Tottenham produced their best league display since the opening-game win over Manchester City to end a run of three straight league defeats with victory over a stubborn Aston Villa. Humbled at north London rivals Arsenal in the last of that trio of losses, Spurs overcame a ropey start to produce...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

USWNT's Tobin Heath bags assist as Arsenal rout Aston Villa; Fran Kirby shines in Chelsea win

Tobin Heath provided her first assist for new club Arsenal as they thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 to stay top of the Women's Super League on Saturday. Following a frustrating first 45 minutes by a dogged Villa defence, Kim Little made the breakthrough six minutes after half time for the league pace-setters, and the home side's resistance crumbled in the final 10 minutes.
SOCCER
BBC

Women's Super League: Best goals including Kim Little's 150th Arsenal goal

Watch the best goals from the latest round of the Women's Super League, including Kim Little's 150th Arsenal goal and Katie McCabe's 'spectacular' 40-yard lob. See all the goals from the Women's Super League matches on The Women's Football Show on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Curling#The Women S Super League#Aston Villa 4 0#Austrian
Tribal Football

​Tottenham add Aston Villa striker Watkins to striker wishlist

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is emerging as a potential target for Tottenham next summer. The young forward has impressed in the Premier League since signing for Villa from Brentford in 2020. Given his versatility, quality off the ball, and attracting instinct, Watkins could add a different dimension to Spurs'...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa boss Smith wrapped with 'big result' against Man Utd

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith admits he is delighted at how his team claimed all three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Villains put in one of their best displays of the season, besting a star-studded United side away from home to pull off a 1-0 win. Despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal put three past Spurs in London derby

Arsenal managed to secure a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a one-sided North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. The Gunnars got off to the perfect start and managed to take the lead as early as the 12th minute when Bukayo Saka cut the ball back to the penalty spot where Emile Smith Rowe arrived unmarked to slot the ball home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Tottenham will look to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins

There has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Ollie Watkins in the last period. The latest reports in England suggest that Tottenham will look to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The England international joined Aston Villa from Brentford for a fee in the region of 34 million euros...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is wary of Spurs backlash

Dean Smith has warned Villa to beware a wounded Tottenham on Sunday. Villa head to north London aiming to follow up last weekend’s excellent win at Manchester United and pile more misery on the hosts. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have lost three Premier League matches on the spin including a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal preview: How to watch, team news and ones to watch

This season’s surprise package so far Aston Villa Women face off against league leaders Arsenal at Villa Park on Sunday. Both sides have enjoyed strong starts to the new Women’s Super League season under their respective new managers. Villa’s Carla Ward has guided them to two wins and a draw so far, while Jonas Eidevall has produced eight straight wins in all competitions for the Gunners.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Aston Villa defender Hause: Victory at Man Ud proof of our level

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause says Saturday's win over Manchester United proved his side could match it with the Premier League elite. The English centre-back's 88th minute header earned Villa just their second win over the Red Devils in 46 Premier League meetings. Villa also took Chelsea to penalties in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Spurs vs Aston Villa preview: Villa can get pulses racing

Just how good are Villa? By tomorrow night, the answer should be a bit clearer. While last weekend’s 1-0 win at Manchester United felt every inch a landmark moment, Dean Smith’s team have the chance to make an even bigger statement at Tottenham. What separates the really good sides, those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Carla Ward: The journey of Aston Villa's 'big kid' manager

Carla Ward is the "big kid" doing a big job at Aston Villa. A manager always ready with a joke, she has made a serious impression in her short spell in the Women's Super League. The 37-year-old defied the odds in her first season to keep Birmingham City in the...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Dean Smith not afraid to change Aston Villa tactics

Dean Smith won’t be afraid to tinker with Villa’s tactics as he aims to keep opponents guessing. Villa have beaten Everton and Manchester United and also impressed in defeat at Chelsea since switching to a three-man defence this month. But Smith does not see the system as a permanent fix...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith dismisses talk of Nuno in trouble at Spurs

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has dismissed talk that Tottenham are struggling under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. A poor performance from Spurs in their north London derby defeat at Arsenal last week came on the back of disappointing losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea. "It always makes me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy