Golf

Learning from a difficult last year, a happier Matthew Wolff rockets up leaderboard at Sanderson Farms Championship

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
This time last year Matthew Wolff was cruising.

The rising star on the PGA Tour had put together consecutive runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open before a nagging right hand injury aided a poor run of form– five missed cuts, two WDs and a disqualification for signing an incorrect scorecard in 20 events with just four top-25 finishes – that plagued the rest of his 2020 super-season.

The 22-year-old looked more like the world-beater golf fans thought he’d be on Saturday at Country Club of Jackson, shooting a 7-under 65 from the morning wave to climb into contention at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship. In fact, Wolff is using the same set of TaylorMade P7MC irons he used at the U.S. Open and Shriners after he switched to the P750’s in the summer, according to the PGA Tour’s Sean Martin.

“I think that I’m just kind of putting everything in perspective a little bit,” said Wolff, who made a 36-footer on his final hole Friday to make the cut on the number at 5 under.

“I’m getting a little older and a little more mature and unfortunately last year was really hard for me and I wasn’t in a happy spot but I think at the end of the day I’m going to learn from that and I already have learned from it and definitely know in the future I think it’s going to make me a better player,” explained Wolff, “because I guarantee you that’s not the last time I’m going to have a little hiccup in my career and having that so young I feel like I’ve already learned so much more than maybe some guys who have had an easier career and stuff, even though it’s not easy to have a good career throughout the entire time.”

Expectations were high for the Oklahoma State product coming out of school, and rightfully so. Wolff turned pro after a sophomore year in Stillwater that featured a program-record six wins, including the individual national championship. He won on Tour just a month later, outdueling Bryson DeChambeau and fellow rookie Collin Morikawa at the 2019 3M Open with an eagle on the 72nd hole.

The California native who now resides in Jupiter, Florida, added that he’s working on the right things and that’s led his game to make a turn back to the positive side. His happier mental state certainly helps, too.

Wolff took advantage of little-to-no wind during most of his Saturday morning walk, and got into a rhythm alongside Luke List, who shot a 4-under 68. He birdied his opening hole and added two more on Nos. 4 and 6, with his lone bogey of the day sandwiched in-between on the par-5 5th.

Another birdie on the 9th put Wolff at 3-under 33 at the turn, and the train kept rolling with a two on the par-3 10th and a two-putt birdie from 28 feet on the par-5 11th. He added two more on Nos. 14 and 15 to put to bed his lowest score since his Saturday 61 at last year’s Shriners.

“I’m really happy with where I put myself and looking to have fun and just go out there and do my best tomorrow,” said Wolff.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

