School officials: Assessment performance metrics not entirely reliable following pandemic lockdowns
The Kentucky Department of Education released its yearly School Report Card data on Sept. 29, which includes data on student performance both on the ACT as well as state-level assessments, with both Johnson County and Paintsville Independent Schools seeing a mixed bag of results with some areas showing better results than the state average and some areas lagging behind.www.paintsvilleherald.com
