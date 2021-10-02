New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Looks Grim for One Major Character [Watch]

Of all the mysteries posed by the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” one stands out above the rest. It’s the question that every “Yellowstone” fan is asking themselves since the end of the third season. In the third season finale, John, Kayce and Beth Dutton come under attack as the final seconds of the episode tick away. John and Kayce are fired upon by unknown gunmen and the status of both men is unclear at this time. It might be Beth, however, who gets the worse end of the attack. She receives a mysterious package at her office that turns out to be a bomb. The bomb detonates when Beth’s assistant unwittingly opens the package. Beth is only a few feet from the powerful explosion. Like her father and brother, Beth’s status is unclear heading into “Yellowstone” season four.

