New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Looks Grim for One Major Character [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
 9 days ago
Yellowstone has released a new trailer for its upcoming Season 4, and things are not looking good for one of the characters who was left hanging at the end of Season 3. Season 3 ended with multiple cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack on multiple fronts. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fell to the ground after getting shot in the chest, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) looked like she might have gotten blown up by a package bomb and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was attacked by gunmen who burst into his office and opened fire.

kyssfm.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Cable Television#Jimmy Lrb
