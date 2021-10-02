The Dust Control Market to witness a steadfast streak at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2026

Interventional pulmonology is an area of pulmonary medicine that deals specifically with minimally invasive endoscopic and percutaneous procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of neoplastic as well as non-neoplastic diseases of the airways, lungs, and pleura. Rise in the number of COPD cases across the world is expected to boost demand over the coming years. Need for faster recovery time and reduced pain during procedures and surgeries for respiratory disorders has strengthened the market. Leading manufacturers of interventional pulmonology devices are focusing on geographical expansion to increase revenue and add new repair and service centers in emerging countries through the acquisition of local players.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO