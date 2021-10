The first 6:30 Concert Series Event of the year, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021, features UW-Green Bay Music faculty performing an evocative array of modern music. Violinist Luis Fernandez, pianist Michael Rector, and Percussionist Bill Sallak combine to perform John Cage’s pointillistic Six Melodies for violin and piano, Tigran Mansurian’s free-floating Three Medieval Taghs for viola and percussion, Jessie Montgomery’s effusive Rhapsody No. 1 for solo violin, and Lou Harrison’s enchanting Varied Trio. The concert will be live with audiences and simultaneously streamed live, here, on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Reserve your seating.

6 DAYS AGO