CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Donovan Mitchell wears No. 22 in honor of Aaron Lowe, Ty Jordan

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up before playing the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Ever since being drafted to the Utah Jazz in 2017, Donovan Mitchell has thrown himself into the Utah community.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell laughs at teammate’s pitiful golf swing

Donovan Mitchell appears to enjoy the comedy from a new Utah Jazz teammate. Looking at recent footage of Donovan Mitchell and Hassan Whiteside bonding off the court, it’s clear that the two-time All-Star guard takes great pleasure in watching the new Utah Jazz reserve center attempt to hit targets on a driving range.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Is the NBA targeting Donovan Mitchell?

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell can be aptly described as a crafty scorer. For some NBA observers, he may be a little too crafty. Next season, the league will implement a series of rule changes designed to minimize the impact of players using unnatural shooting motions to draw fouls and get to the charity stripe. It’s been a contentious issue regarding the current crop of elite NBA guards (many of whom may have watched a little-too-much of current Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade).
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
basketball-addict.com

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell exposes Rudy Gay for being old as hell

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gay have a 10-year age gap, so it’s not surprising why the former treats the latter like he’s too old. Besides, Mitchell basically grew up watching and idolizing Gay–his new Utah Jazz teammate. Mitchell said so as much in a recent interview amid the Jazz training camp, sharing how he used […] The post Jazz star Donovan Mitchell exposes Rudy Gay for being old as hell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
NESN

Matt Judon Has Solid Response To Funny Tweet From Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell didn’t know who Matt Judon was before Sunday night, but he does now. The Utah Jazz guard was among the millions who tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. One player who stood out for Mitchell: Judon, whose long red sleeves and sack celebration quickly have become trademarks for the Patriots linebacker.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell reacts to hilarious Squid Game post trolling Tom Brady

Many NBA players were tuned in to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots on Sunday as Tom Brady faced his former team for the first time. One of the guys who watched was Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and he was also amused with all the comments on the game pouring over social media.
NFL
lockedonjazz.net

Donovan Mitchell is on the verge of an offensive expolsion

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke looks at Donovan Mitchell’s track record over 4 years in the NBA and it shows a trend where Donovan Mitchell is on the verge of a massive offensive explosion. Will it happen and why it would or would not happen this season. Where are the Utah Jazz in the pre-season schedule and what should we expect from this veteran team based on the pre-seaosn schedule. Jazz and the Mavericks tonight and what Jazz fans should be looking for and listening for as the Jazz play pre-season game #2 David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
CBS Sports

Three key Jazz storylines ahead of 2021-22 season: Improvement for Donovan Mitchell, pressure on Quin Snyder

There will be a lot of interest in how the Utah Jazz will follow up their 2020-21 campaign. Last season, the Jazz finished first overall in the Western Conference for the first time since the 1997-98 season when the team was led by Karl Malone and John Stockton. But despite their solid regular season, the Jazz were unable to advance to the conference finals, as they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the second round.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Football Games#The La Clippers#Deseret News#The Utah Jazz#Byu#Utah State#Utes#The University Of Utah
NBC Sports

Matt Judon has a proposal for new fan Donovan Mitchell

Word of Matt Judon's scorching start with the New England Patriots has reached at least one NBA star. The Patriots' newly-acquired edge rusher caught the attention of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell last weekend with his strong performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." Apparently Judon's gameday attire stood out to Mitchell, as well.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy