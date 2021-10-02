Limited Submission Opportunity: 2022 Mallinckrodt Scholars Program

COOKEVILLE – Tennessee Tech University now offers more scholarships for more students, guaranteed, under the new Presidential Scholars program. “We wanted to give more students the opportunity to attend the best university in the state,” said President Phil Oldham. “We are recommending students get their application in as early as they can so they can be admitted and considered for these new scholarships, which can range from $3,000 to $5,000 annually. Your likelihood of qualifying for more scholarship dollars goes up when you apply early.”

