Limited Submission Opportunity: 2022 Mallinckrodt Scholars Program
This is a joint competition for VU and VUMC investigators. All investigators should follow these instructions. Vanderbilt (VU and VUMC, collaboratively) anticipates the opportunity to nominate two candidates for theEdward Mallinckrodt, Jr. Foundation Scholar Award Program. The foundation supports early stage investigators engaged in biomedical research that has the potential to significantly advance the understanding, diagnosis or treatment of disease. This award typically provides $400,000 over four years to move a project forward to the point where other independent funding can be obtained. No indirect costs are allowed.news.vanderbilt.edu
Comments / 0