Is Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph Close to Helping Cowboys?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie Kelvin Joseph is inching toward his 2021 NFL debut with the Dallas Cowboys - and as successful as this defense has been in this 2-1 start, another playmaker would help. “I don’t want to get into timelines, but they’re all making progress,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said early in the week leading up to Sunday’s Week 4 visit from Carolina. “They (a collection of rehabbing Cowboys) are here every day. They’re all probably a couple weeks away. (Joseph) is a few weeks away, for sure.”

