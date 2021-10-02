CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How Safe Is It To Use A Password Manager?

By Sarang Bhargava
tweaklibrary.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you still saving passwords in the form of handwritten notes? Do you still use the same passwords across the various websites? If that’s you, you are in grave danger, my friend. Hackers wait for unsuspecting users who use outdated methods for keeping track of passwords. The best way to defend yourself is to use a robust password manager. Trust us there are some great password managers out there that are packed with features and even eliminate the need of remembering passwords altogether. While we highly propose using a password manager, in this blog we shall even weigh the various pros and cons of using one. And, how safe is a password manager i.e. to what extent can a password manager keep your passwords and credentials safe from miscreants lurking around.

tweaklibrary.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Update Google Chrome now to fix these two serious security bugs

Google has once again pushed out an update for its Chrome web browser that patches a couple of zero-day vulnerabilities that have publicly available exploits. The two zero-days, tracked as CVE-2021-37975, and CVE-2021-37976 are in fact part of a total of four security issues addressed in Chrome 94.0.4606.71, three of which were discovered by external security researchers.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

How people concoct their passwords, and why they often stink

Less than a third of the people surveyed by NordPass follow best practices when devising a password. Choosing and using a password is one of the most challenging aspects of life in these technological times. The more accounts you use, the more passwords you have to devise. And though we may know the rules and requirements of password creation—cook up a strong password of a certain length, use letters and numbers and special characters, don't reuse passwords—too often we gravitate toward simple and easy-to-remember passwords.
TECHNOLOGY
techviral.net

How to Change Windows 10 Login Password (2 Methods)

Being the most popular desktop operating system, Windows 10 offers you lots of features and options. For security, it provides you a built-in antivirus, multiple sign-in options, and more. While installing Windows 10, Microsoft asks users to create a local account. A local account is created in no time; it...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Hackers#Smartphone#Data Breach#Tweakpass
komando.com

Got a warning you need to update your phone? It might be malware

There are plenty of ways hackers try to steal your banking information and personal data. Spam or phishing emails are incredibly effective, and so are personalized malicious text messages. Hackers have also been found to create fake apps that look strikingly like the real thing. Once you install it, your...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Bitwarden vs. LastPass: Which Is the Best Password Manager for You?

Both LastPass and Bitwarden are excellent password managers in terms of security, features, and plans. However, if you had to choose between the two, which one would come out on top?. Here, we take a comprehensive look at Bitwarden and LastPass to help you decide which is right for you....
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
TravelDailyNews.com

How to manage websites effectively while using a hotel internet connection?

For anyone who earns a living on the web it is crucial to always have access to a solid and secure Internet connection when out and about. When travelling, you rely on other Internet sources at times, unless you use your own tethering for example, which can be costly outside of your home country.
INTERNET
infosecurity-magazine.com

How To Improve Patch Management

For security teams, managing vulnerabilities is a necessary task. Everyone in IT knows how critical patches are to prevent breaches, and we have days every month devoted to the latest slew of updates from major vendors. We can set our calendars by them. Yet patching well is still hard for...
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

How to set up automatic email forwarding in Gmail

You can do email forwarding in Gmail one-by-one or en masse. To forward up to 50 emails at once, you can install the Multi Email Forward extension for the Chrome browser. You can set up automatic forwarding for all Gmail messages or only those that meet certain criteria in Gmail's Settings menu.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Find and Edit Passwords in Keychain Access on a Mac

Most of us constantly juggle dozens of passwords, with different login details for our Mac, emails, social media accounts, and more. Fortunately, your Mac can store your passwords and fill them in automatically when needed. It keeps a secure list of all the saved passwords in the keychain, which you can access and edit later on if needed.
SOFTWARE
wcsu.edu

How to Use Microsoft Authenticator One-Time Password Code

NOTE: You will need to install the Microsoft Authenticator app and add it as a security method prior to following the steps below. Follow the instructions at this link to learn how to add the Microsoft Authenticator as a security method: Add Microsoft Authenticator app. You may find yourself in...
TECHNOLOGY
The LastPass Blog

LastPass Recognized as “Password Management Solution of the Year” at 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

We’re excited to share that LastPass has been named “Password Management Solution of the Year” in the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Best password managers: Secure your accounts and never forget your login details again

The most common password in the world is “123456”.Chances are – if you’re not already using a good password manager – your own password isn’t much stronger than that. People tend to use familiar words and dates to make their passwords easier to remember: things like their pet’s name followed by the year they were born, or their favourite football team followed by a rude word, or their favourite food with a couple of the letters swapped out for digits.These types of password are relatively straightforward for a hacker to guess, whether by snooping around your social media pages or...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Remember Passwords Without a Pen and Paper

How many of us have been guilty of writing passwords on sticky notes and leaving them attached to our screens?. While writing down complex passwords on a piece of paper solves the dilemma of remembering them, it does pose a lot of security concerns. Since every password is a gateway to sensitive information, it can cause significant problems if compromised.
TECHNOLOGY
Ubergizmo

How To Import Passwords Into iCloud Keychain

Did you know that Apple actually has its own password manager that you can use on macOS, Windows, or mobile? It comes in the form of iCloud Keychain which saves all your username and login information if you choose to use it, so the next time you need to log into an app or website, it can recall it for you.
TECHNOLOGY
signalscv.com

Markets.com Review: Is it Safe to use?

Today Markets.com has proved to be one of the best platforms for trading because it is easy to use and has turned out to be a new trading platform that is very trader-friendly. It comes with the good quality feature of each trading tool and gives the range of the facilities.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy