How Safe Is It To Use A Password Manager?

Are you still saving passwords in the form of handwritten notes? Do you still use the same passwords across the various websites? If that’s you, you are in grave danger, my friend. Hackers wait for unsuspecting users who use outdated methods for keeping track of passwords. The best way to defend yourself is to use a robust password manager. Trust us there are some great password managers out there that are packed with features and even eliminate the need of remembering passwords altogether. While we highly propose using a password manager, in this blog we shall even weigh the various pros and cons of using one. And, how safe is a password manager i.e. to what extent can a password manager keep your passwords and credentials safe from miscreants lurking around.