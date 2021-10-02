Every Offshore Drilling Disaster Started with a Lease Sale

Article courtesy of NRDC. It’s hard to believe that after record-breaking oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico, the Biden Administration is gearing up for a huge offshore oil and gas lease sale. Even amid an onslaught of catastrophic climate change-fueled disasters, the administration plans to move forward with an offshore lease sale of over 80 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico. The Interior Department estimates the lease sale, known as Lease Sale 257, will result in the production of up to 1.1 billion barrels of oil and 4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas over the next 50 years.