Montgomery scored the most points in a single game Thursday night in seven years. The Bears are out to their best start record-wise in a decade. But as the 16th year head coach for Montgomery and with over 100 career wins since taking over the program on the westside of Montgomery County in 2005, John Bolfing knows all too well that September is too early to celebrate any sort of success.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO