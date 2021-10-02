Georgia football recruiting: Top prospect Travis Hunter at Sanford Stadium for Arkansas game
Georgia hosted Travis Hunter — 247Sports’ No. 1 ranked player for the class of 2022 — at Sanford Stadium today for the Bulldogs’ game against Arkansas, per Dawgs247. Hunter, out of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High, has been committed to Florida State since March of 2020. He has gone on the record multiple times since that commitment, even after the Seminoles 0-4 start to the 2021 season, that he is solid in his pledge. Hunter has taken multiple unofficial visits to Florida State and he used his official visit on September 5.247sports.com
