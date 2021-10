Later than expected, Little Rock city directors have received Census data on Little Rock population that will guide redrawing the boundaries of the seven wards of the city. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has also told directors of the process to be followed in setting those boundaries, a power reserved to the City Board by state law. City directors have been grumbling that the mayor and his staff, bypassing past procedure, had been at work designing a ward plan to meet their political objectives. The old practice will be followed, the mayor said in this memo distributed Monday.

