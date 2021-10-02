Charles 'Tuna' Slahn

Charles L. "Tuna" Slahn, 74, of Norfolk, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at his residence in Norfolk. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, and the United States Army Honors Guard. A reception will be held at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel reception hall following the burial.