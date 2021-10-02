CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Tamron Hall Have An Earlier Complaint About Unfair Rules for Black Guests? Dr. Ian Smith and Karen Hunter (video)

By Radio Facts
radiofacts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes Tamron Hall have a problem with Black people or is it about staying on the air and appealing to a white audience?. Tamron Hall has been making the news rounds after her Black exec producer, Candi Carter, abruptly quit the show because of a “toxic work environment.” Turns out she is not the only black person that has had a problem with Tamron’s show. This past May, Dr. Ian Smith talked about how a black female host with a (now former) black executive producer doesn’t want black guests pitched for her show because she is not a black show?

radiofacts.com

Comments / 46

Kathleen Gladden
8d ago

Why does our everyday news have to be scrutinized through a racial lens? Just another race-baiting article based on imagined victimhood. If it doesn't happen they'll just make it up! They know If you tell a lie often and long enough people will believe it.

Reply(1)
12
LittlebigT
8d ago

Put them on blast! Not a fan of Oprah nor Tamron Hall show! They both cater to certain groups of people!

Reply(1)
26
Geust
7d ago

Why must everything be seen as race today??? I have never seen so much division as it is now. Everything is nit picked. It’s very sad.

Reply
5
New York Post

Tamron Hall producer quits amid charges of ‘toxic’ work environment

Amid charges that ABC host Tamron Hall has created a “toxic” work environment at her eponymous “Tamron Hall Show,” executive producer Candi Carter has left her job, according to a new report. “Candi was so done with Tamron that she requested that ABC take her off the show,” network insiders...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall melts hearts as son marks major milestone

Tamron Hall reached an emotional milestone on Tuesday as her son, Moses, two, met his teachers at his nursery school. The mother-of-one marked the major moment with a sweet snap of her and Moses walking hand in hand over a crosswalk. WATCH: Tamron Hall's son Moses has mixed response on...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Executive Producer Candi Carter Quits ‘Toxic’ Tamron Hall Show

Executive producer Candi Carter has left the Tamron Hall Show, becoming the third EP to do so in less than two years. Though an official statement has not been issued by either side, the Daily Mail reports a source close to the show attributes Carter’s abrupt departure to the “toxic” work environment created by Hall. ‘Candi was so done with Tamron that she requested that ABC take her off the show,’ the source said. “The environment that Tamron has created on her show is toxic. It is literally bleeding staff.”
TV & VIDEOS
Tamron Hall
Ian Smith
Oprah Winfrey
Page Six

Former Tamron Hall producer named EP of ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’

It’s a new day at “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”. On Wednesday, Libby Leist, senior vice president of “Today” and NBC News, named former Tamron Hall show producer Talia Parkinson-Jones as the new executive producer of the fourth hour of “Today” hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Page Six has exclusively learned.
TV & VIDEOS
WISH-TV

Dr. Ian Smith releases new novel “Wolf Point”

INDIANAPOLIS — (WISH) Dr. Ian Smith from “The Doctors” joined us today on All Indiana to talk about his new book “Wolf Point.” It is the second book in the detective series Ashe Cayne. He shared some BIG news; the novel has been picked up for a television series!. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

Judge Judy's Fans Have Questions After Bailiff Byrd's Absence From New Show

With the news reports surfacing regarding Judge Judy's longtime bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd not being part of her new IMDb TV court show surfacing, fans of the show are puzzled. The snarky judge's new show, Judy Justice, begins streaming on Monday, Nov. 1, and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco. The trailer for the new show also introduces two newbies: court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and law clerk Sarah Rose.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Oprah Rejected This Potential Grandparent Nickname for Gayle King

Gayle King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus just gave birth to her first child and aunt Oprah Winfrey weighed in on King’s grandmother nickname, with input from Katy Perry. In a recent episode of The OG Chronicles (King and Winfrey’s joint video series), the besties go shopping for baby gear with pop star Perry and the trio hilariously debates the title King’s grandson Luca Lynn Miller should use. “What is Daisy going to call your mom?” King asked Perry of her 13-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. “Because I don’t want to be ‘Grandma’ or ‘Nana.'” “Ok, so my Mom is...
CELEBRITIES
#Black People#Dr Ian#Racial Injustice#Tamron Hall Have#Tamron Hall Lrb#African American
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Reportedly Exits Show After Nearly 20 Years in Role

British actress Helen Flanagan was a fixture on Coronation Street for several years, but the star has reportedly quit the show for good, almost three years after she last appeared on the show. Flanagan played Rosie Webster on the 60-year-old soap opera from 2000 to 2018. She is reportedly choosing other career opportunities and focusing on raising her children instead of returning to Coronation Street.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tameka Foster Recalls Catching Usher With Another Woman

They seem to be happily co-parenting now, but the relationship between Usher and ex-wife Tameka Raymond was once riddled with scandal. The pair met while she was working as his stylist and were married in 2007. In 2009, they decided to divorce, and by that time they had welcomed two sons. Later, a bitter custody battle played out in front of a global audience waiting for the next bite of gossip.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Jurnee Smollett's Divorce

March 2020 marks the start of a difficult time in many people's lives. All around the globe, people struggled to maintain their jobs, mental health issues spiked, and many lost friends and family as the COVID-19 pandemic changed our world forever. For Jurnee Smollett, March 2020 was particularly difficult on a more personal level, as it coincided with her split from husband Josiah Bell, per Us Weekly.
MENTAL HEALTH

