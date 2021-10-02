Does Tamron Hall Have An Earlier Complaint About Unfair Rules for Black Guests? Dr. Ian Smith and Karen Hunter (video)

Executive producer Candi Carter has left the Tamron Hall Show, becoming the third EP to do so in less than two years. Though an official statement has not been issued by either side, the Daily Mail reports a source close to the show attributes Carter’s abrupt departure to the “toxic” work environment created by Hall. ‘Candi was so done with Tamron that she requested that ABC take her off the show,’ the source said. “The environment that Tamron has created on her show is toxic. It is literally bleeding staff.”

