CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Snap Fitness or Anytime Fitness

By kimberla7077 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 8 days ago

I’ve always used anytime fitness. The large number of locations is awesome. I know the size of the gym varies by location but overall they are usually nice. I will say I’ve never tried snap fitness. Posts: 535 Member. I'm happy with AF, clean, safe has everything I need, don't...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

HEALTH AND FITNESS: Fall into a 5K

Most of us could benefit from getting more exercise and, with the warmer spring weather, this is a perfect time to get started. You can meet minimum health and fitness goals with a 30-minute brisk walk five days per week. You can get even greater fitness benefits by exercising for longer or by doing more vigorous activity, like running. A good goal is to be active every day for at least 30 minutes and include longer exercise sessions or more vigorous exercise when possible.
WORKOUTS
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Knockout Home Fitness

One of the unfortunate realities about being a gamer is that spending a lot of time playing video games can contribute to obesity. Most of us have to deal with working jobs or attending school, so getting in six hours of a gaming a day doesn’t leave a whole lot of time for exercise. There have been a few attempts at combining physical fitness and video games with varying degrees of success, but the tricky part is creating something that is enjoyable that also amps up the exercise intensity enough where there’s some actual benefit. Knockout Home Fitness is the latest contender in the world of exertainment and we’re going to see if it’s worth getting off the couch.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Starting with My Fitness Pal

Well, I finally entered all of my food choices today and still have calories left! My oh my!. Trying to lose weight and exercise more to get in better physical condition. It will also help with my endurance and overall health so here goes....
WORKOUTS
Black Enterprise

Blast Away Your Fitness Goals With This Home Fitness Bundle

If we’re being honest, a lot of us during the last 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic have suffered when it comes to many of the weight-training or self-care goals we set for ourselves. However, it’s not because of a lack of having tried. Gyms closed en masse, and even though most have reopened, a logical hesitancy of returning to them remains.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Fitness#Anytime Fitness
active.com

Yoga - Get Fit

Everett Senior Center • 702 Burchfield St Maryville, TN 37804 Organized by Maryville Alcoa Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission. A series of on-going Vinyasa-style Yoga classes for Ages 12 & up are offered with emphasis on poses designed to increase strength, flexibility, and balance. Attention is also placed on breathing and how to better use our lungs, as well as creating a mental calmness and cultivating a quiet and peaceful mind.This class combines the basic aspects of beginner-advanced yoga and adds strength training through core exercise and more. As always recommended, please consult with your physician before starting any exercise program.
MARYVILLE, TN
mysouthlakenews.com

Free Fitness This Fall: Outdoor Fitness Series is Back!

No one loves fitness more than we do, and there’s nothing better than free fitness programs!. Cooler weather is coming, and we are excited to go outside and get our sweat on! Join us this fall for this short series of fun, free classes located in different parks throughout Southlake. Get a taste of what our awesome group fitness instructors have to offer and find your new go-to group fitness class.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
visitcentraloregon.com

JDSUP Fitness

A unique, 1 hr floating, fusion workout combined with deep stretching. Group games and fun time on the JDSUP floating class barge as well as guided floating meditation. After class, you can paddle on the only paddleboard in the world that connects your board with your friends board so you can explore a bit of Elk Lake together! This is a Group Paddle class that can take up to a total of 6 participants at one time. Each participant will have a board between them and the next participant so that everyone can feel safe about social distancing. The tour boards connect together and the instructors, Shondra or JD, will guide the connected group of boards to a designated area in the lake for group meditation, fun workout, and stretch and mobility activities.
WORKOUTS
Wave of Long Island

Rockaway Walks Fitness

“If you think your life is dull then start to reimagine your opportunities as a portrait of vibrant colors. the next exercise will help you with adding meaning and purpose in fulfilling and setting measurable achievable goals to improve your quality of life! Now that we are rebuilding from COVID the opportunities are endless.”
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
argonautnews.com

High-Powered Fitness

Speir Pilates fuses athletic Pilates with cardio, barre and circuit training. World-class trainer Andrea Speir, who has been teaching Pilates for 15 years and received her power Pilates certification in 2006, cofounded Speir Pilates with Liz Polk, a lawyer at Netflix. The celebrity-favorite Pilates studios have locations in Santa Monica and West Hollywood, and all Speir Pilates trainers have 600 or more hours in certifications.
SANTA MONICA, CA
chanhassen.mn.us

Fit for Life

A fun workout program designed for the active 55+ adult who exercises with few limitations. The class uses various strengths, cardio and balance moves to help you stay active, live a healthy lifestyle, and feel young at heart. Guaranteed to start your day with a smile. $5 Drop-ins as capacity allows.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KSN.com

Fit & Well: ZenRX Fitness

Zen RX Fitness offers more than just a workout. Owner Ashley Herring shared that at Zen RX the goal is to promote and instruct through lifestyle changes, focusing on the physical elements such as, but not limited to: mobility, functional movement, weight management and of course unique workouts tailored to suit.
WORKOUTS
Southlake Style

Orangetheory Fitness Creates Community Through Fitness And High-Intensity Training

“I’ve really enjoyed Orangetheory. The coaches do a great job helping everyone get the most out of their workout.” — Roger M. For over five years, Orangetheory Fitness Southlake has been providing total-body, high-intensity interval training to members looking to make a change in their lives. Today, Orangetheory continues to help people train and improve themselves every day.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
myfitnesspal.com

Water weight or muscle ?

Gaining muscle is a SLOW process - you'd be lucky to getting a half pound a month. Actually being sore and timeline says water weight. And it will go when it goes and you have some time to heal basically. Don't sweat it. Do take rest days. Gaining muscle is...
WEIGHT LOSS
cbslocal.com

World Heart Day Fitness

Keep your heart in shape with some cardio! Tone and sculpt coach Melissa Kendter joins Tina to show us some easy exercises, and everyone joins in!
WORKOUTS
Bangor Daily News

Sculpting a Healthy and Fit Homebody

Looking to kickstart your fitness routine but aren’t quite ready to join a studio or gym? You don’t need a lot of equipment or space to get into great shape at home. It just takes a little ingenuity, motivation and planning. Plus, thanks to technology, you can enjoy many gym features – including some of your favorite classes – from the comfort of your living room or home office.
WORKOUTS
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – Measure kids fitness duration

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says we know that kids age 6 to 17 need sixty minutes of exercise per day with a combination of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, bone strengthening and flexibility. She says we also need to pay attention to is their perceived exertion. How do we...
KIDS
horseandrider.com

Volume 21 | Fitness and Conditioning

It’s important to keep yourself in shape for long rides, but also your horse! This issue of Horse&Rider Monthly has you covered with tips for getting a killer lower leg, fitness challenges, and common horse conditioning mistakes. In this edition of Horse&Rider Monthly, you’ll receive the following:. Exercise to Get...
WORKOUTS
fashionisers.com

Staying Fit During the Holidays

Whether it’s Christmas or Halloween, each holiday brings sweety and fatty treats along with the holiday spirit. From cookies and candies to roasted turkey, there are a lot of calories you will be consuming during the holidays. It is good to have a little break every once in a while and enjoy the traditional delicacies that the holiday brings. You can enjoy and stay fit during the holidays with these few tips.
WORKOUTS
thezoereport.com

Dior Fitness Equipment Is In The Works

After dipping her toe in with the debut of Dior Vibe sneakers at the Greek-inspired Dior Cruise 2022 show, artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri decided to plunge right into the fitness world with a line of workout essentials. Yes, you heard that right. Dior fitness equipment is in the works. The new offerings are in partnership with luxury sports brand Technogym, known for its smart equipment and on-demand training services, and will hit the market just after the holiday season in January 2022.
WORKOUTS
ryerecord.com

Lifestyle for the Fit and Active

Come mid-September, after all the club pools and friends’ pools close for the season, there are dozens of days when many of us would jump at the chance to keep diving in, doing our laps, and extending the outdoor season for our restless offspring. Enter 211 Stuyvesant Avenue, where the...
MILTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy