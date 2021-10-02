Snap Fitness or Anytime Fitness

A unique, 1 hr floating, fusion workout combined with deep stretching. Group games and fun time on the JDSUP floating class barge as well as guided floating meditation. After class, you can paddle on the only paddleboard in the world that connects your board with your friends board so you can explore a bit of Elk Lake together! This is a Group Paddle class that can take up to a total of 6 participants at one time. Each participant will have a board between them and the next participant so that everyone can feel safe about social distancing. The tour boards connect together and the instructors, Shondra or JD, will guide the connected group of boards to a designated area in the lake for group meditation, fun workout, and stretch and mobility activities.

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO