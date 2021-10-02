Hundreds rallied and marched in uptown Charlotte on Saturday for reproductive rights
Protesters in Charlotte joined demonstrations nationwide on Saturday rallying against restrictive anti-abortion laws in Texas and advocating for reproductive rights. About 400 residents gathered in First Ward Park for the uptown Charlotte rally and march. “Abortion, it’s a personal choice,” said Maria Garcia-Castillo, a 19-year-old Queens University of Charlotte sophomore....www.charlotteobserver.com
