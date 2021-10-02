CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas Zwirner: ‘Being an artist is a calling – you can’t just want to be one’

By Rosanna Dodds
Financial Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. My personal style signifier is a pair of pants by Vetra, a French workwear brand that uses a beautiful bleu de travail dye. They were available for a year or so when I was in my 20s – it was a collaboration with J Crew – and I bought every pair in my size. I’ve lost some over the years, but at one point I had about 10 pairs, and I probably have around five or six left. I like wearing monochrome, so I usually pair them with Fedeli’s blue cotton terry polo shirts. €126.

