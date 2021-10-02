Lucas Zwirner: ‘Being an artist is a calling – you can’t just want to be one’

Daniel Arsham has been in survival mode for the past two years. Unable to create the seismic sculptures that have become his recent signature, he turned his home office into an art studio, returning to the origins of his practice – painting. In between a minutely timed schedule of domestic duties and homeschooling his sons Casper, eight, and Phoenix, five, Arsham embarked on an ambitious new set of canvases. These epic compositions, later rescaled in his studio, have become 19ft tall, and feature archeological wonders submerged in a fictional landscape of ice caves and caverns. At once eerie and sublime, the paintings – created in monochromatic gradients of tone (Arsham is almost completely colour-blind) – currently form the basis of a solo show at the König Galerie in Berlin.

