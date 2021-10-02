HTSI editor’s letter: a new serenity

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Over the course of recent months, I have watched with fascination how quickly some brands in the luxury sector have recovered from their pandemic losses. While there have been countless casualties in the mid-market sector, and among brands who have been tardy in ironing out their online distribution, the buoyancy of certain heritage brands has been extraordinary. The tectonics of spending may have shifted – plummeting tourist numbers and sequential lockdowns have seen Chinese consumer spending directed towards its domestic market – but even in the quiet tundras of Europe’s former retail empires, there remain brands where clients are prepared to queue around the block. And one of those is Hermès.