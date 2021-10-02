CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

HTSI editor’s letter: a new serenity

By Jo Ellison
Financial Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Over the course of recent months, I have watched with fascination how quickly some brands in the luxury sector have recovered from their pandemic losses. While there have been countless casualties in the mid-market sector, and among brands who have been tardy in ironing out their online distribution, the buoyancy of certain heritage brands has been extraordinary. The tectonics of spending may have shifted – plummeting tourist numbers and sequential lockdowns have seen Chinese consumer spending directed towards its domestic market – but even in the quiet tundras of Europe’s former retail empires, there remain brands where clients are prepared to queue around the block. And one of those is Hermès.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

It’s a jungle in here: the rise of the ‘biophilic’ home

Even before the term “biophilia” was popularised by Edward O Wilson, a Harvard biologist and conservationist who published a book of the same name in 1984, architects and designers had been using their skills to create harmony between nature and humans. Frank Lloyd Wright is a notable example, having used wood and stone to create striking architectural silhouettes deeply connected to the surrounding landscape.
HOME & GARDEN
Financial Times

Sophie Bille Brahe is shifting the mood in Danish design

Hans Wegner, Borge Mogensen, Verner Panton; think of Danish design and a roll-call of midcentury masters more than likely springs to mind. And walking around Copenhagen, the city is still framed by this design ethos, with minimalist teak cabinets and Swan chairs filling shop windows and restaurants. But look to the people on the street and you’ll see a new design language taking hold: a look that’s being fostered by a group of creatives from the worlds of jewellery and fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Financial Times

Gripping Gorgons and Rodin plasters at Frieze’s new decorative arts section

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Visitors to Frieze Masters next week may well find themselves trapped in the mesmerising stare of a cold-eyed Medusa, gazing out from an inky black shield. With her iridescent snake-hair, Arnold Böcklin’s 1887 painted plaster is a showstopper rendition of the Gorgon. “It’s so strong it almost gives you the shivers,” says Stuart Lochhead, the London dealer bringing it to the fair (it’s priced at £490,000). “The last time one of these came up, it went to the Musée d’Orsay.”
DESIGN
Financial Times

Make your home an ode to joy

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Some trends are a direct response to discontent – take the Vietnam war contributing to the emergence of the hippy vibe, for example. Some merely reflect the dominant public interest – leading to the continued rise of environmental concerns, perhaps. Others, though, are a reaction, a thrust against perceived constraint. Think punk, or the rise of dark decor after decades of white. Or, more subtly, the soar in make-up sales in times of strife. We saw this during both world wars, as solace is sought in something easy, affordable and fun. It’s a case of literally putting on a brave face, with lipstick as our metaphorical armour. But whether push, pull or mirror, trends always answer a need.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Wwd.com

Issey Miyake RTW Spring 2022

Satoshi Kondo turned to traditional craft techniques for this imaginative — and rich — collection of undulating organic shapes and blurred color on loose and flowing silhouettes. The theme was under-the-sea, and models in the show film swayed like tendrils of seaweed in their sculptural knits, or danced on their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Financial Times

Frieze is back in physical form

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. “Collecting should be for everyone,” says Eva Langret, director of Frieze London. And so, she continues, this year’s in-real-life fair includes a new section, Editions, devoted to multiples, generally a more affordable form.
VISUAL ART
Financial Times

Why we all want to get into bed with Tekla

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. “We grew by around 300 per cent from 2020 to 2021,” says Kristoffer Juhl, managing director of Copenhagen-based brand Tekla, which began life with a range of simple, organic bedding, then quickly expanded into towels, bathrobes and blankets. But it was the fortuitously timed pivot into pyjamas in early 2020 that Juhl credits as a significant catalyst for growth. “From there it just rocketed,” he says. “Almost as soon as the pandemic hit, our inbox was full of requests from the biggest e-tailers.”
LIFESTYLE
Financial Times

Will everyone still love Langan’s?

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Joan Collins said it best. Doesn’t she always? “Langan’s was to the ’70s and ’80s restaurant crowd what Tramp was to the nightclub scene in the same decades,” she declared. “Anybody who was anybody lunched or dined there.” The dining room of the London Mayfair restaurant was arguably the best in town, with its tall windows and impeccable sight lines. Everybody should be able to see each other, co-founder Peter Langan said: “When you walk in, you are the star. When you sit down, you are the audience.”
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Alice Cooper
Financial Times

International Galleries Alliance wants to unite the art world

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. In a rapidly changing industry like the contemporary art world, with so many small players, the lack of a collective global voice has long been felt. Now a pioneering group of dealers have created the International Galleries Alliance (IGA), with embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform. It wants attract an initial 300 members so they can weather any storms in force.
VISUAL ART
Financial Times

Cult Shop: art and design come together at Melbourne’s Modern Times

“We wanted a place that was accessible, warm and welcoming,” says Joel Malin of Modern Times, the vintage furniture, art and design shop that he opened with his wife Amy in Melbourne in 2012. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a student, an architect or someone who works in a café down the road – if you’re interested in design and you want to talk about it, learn about it and look at it, you’re one of us.”
LIFESTYLE
Financial Times

Welcome to the Snark: the subversive world of Daniel Arsham

Daniel Arsham has been in survival mode for the past two years. Unable to create the seismic sculptures that have become his recent signature, he turned his home office into an art studio, returning to the origins of his practice – painting. In between a minutely timed schedule of domestic duties and homeschooling his sons Casper, eight, and Phoenix, five, Arsham embarked on an ambitious new set of canvases. These epic compositions, later rescaled in his studio, have become 19ft tall, and feature archeological wonders submerged in a fictional landscape of ice caves and caverns. At once eerie and sublime, the paintings – created in monochromatic gradients of tone (Arsham is almost completely colour-blind) – currently form the basis of a solo show at the König Galerie in Berlin.
VISUAL ART
Financial Times

Get the gloss on the latest interior trend

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Enter the house of gloss. Statement walls glisten, brightly coloured side tables reflect low-hanging lamps, and sunlight bounces through shady corridors. Even the ceiling has a mysterious sheen. The secret? Lacquer, a lustrous finish for wood that has been used decoratively in east Asia for some 2,000 years.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#Casualties#Serenity#Htsi#Chinese
Financial Times

FT Weekend Quiz: Caligula, ‘Shipwreck Scene’ and ‘Alien’

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier. Which two words precede “of Petersburg” and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Financial Times

Are you sleeping sustainably?

“Most expensive mattresses are still, generally, full of synthetics,” says Mark Tremlett, a keen sailor who co-founded Devon-based company Naturalmat in 1999 with the aim of making all-natural mattresses for boats. “I saw people buying expensive boats but sleeping on poor-quality materials,” he says. “Why would you spend half a million pounds on a boat then sleep on a £30 piece of polyurethane? Synthetics don’t breathe, and they absorb heat and moisture. Our first strapline was: ‘Soggy, smelly mattress?’ It was a question for boat owners because that’s what they were sleeping on.”
RETAIL
Financial Times

Gilbert & George: ‘All the museums now are woke’

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I had expected, walking into the east London studio of artists Gilbert and George, something like a cathedral. After all, their work over the past five decades has repurposed the bright medieval aesthetics of stained-glass windows for photo-collages of modern urban life, their icons everything from skinheads and bus shelters to sex workers and shit. Although there is nothing numinous about their studio, they don’t disappoint on the icon front: the first thing I see is a white wall covered in photographs, printed or torn from newspapers, of everyone from the Queen to burly rugby players via chancellor Rishi Sunak (several appearances).
MUSEUMS
Financial Times

How London became a crypto-art capital

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. One of the more creative disruptions accelerated by the pandemic has been the explosion of interest in crypto art, or art turned into tokens on the blockchain, both as an asset class and as a global cultural trend. The former can be put down to the boom in cryptocurrencies, the latter to a year’s worth of solitary confinement making the digital frame almost our default experience of images. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are the digital collectibles which have resulted from this shift; they can be linked to art, tickets and other real-world assets.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
China
Financial Times

A gallery for ‘the multitude of identities we have as Africans’

Dada gallery is everything the art world is often accused of not being: youth-led, accessible, affordable, aimed at minorities. It focuses on works by young African artists both on the continent and in the diaspora who are exploring issues affecting their generation — identity, sexuality, politics, displacement — with a fresh lens.
VISUAL ART
Financial Times

The world’s his stage: on set with David Rockwell

There are certain designers whose work is defined by communal pleasure. David Rockwell, known for his Oscar ceremonies, airport terminals and theatre staging, is one of them. Which is why there is something jarring even about seeing the word “pandemic” typeset on pages of his new book Drama, let alone allowing the now-exhausting reality of it to come into his orbit. “I was editing the book at home thinking, ‘Am I writing the Old Testament here?’” he says. “Are people ever coming back together again?!”
VISUAL ART
Financial Times

Unworlding: the Frieze section examining collapse and rebirth

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. The entrance to Frieze London in Regent’s Park is, says the curator Cédric Fauq, just like an airport corridor. “It’s such a long walkway and it feels very much like an intersection,” he says, explaining how a work by Nora Turato will bring the hectic thoroughfare to life in a different way.
VISUAL ART
Variety

Distrib Films Acquires U.S. Rights to ‘Josep,’ Sisters,’ ‘Tokyo Shaking’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Distrib Films has acquired U.S. rights to a flurry of high-profile foreign-language films, including the Cesar Award-winning animated feature “Josep,” the Isabelle Adjani starrer “Sisters,” and “Tokyo Shaking” with Karin Viard. Directed by Yamina Benguigui, “Sisters” stars Adjani, Maiwenn and Rachida Brakni as siblings who tear each other apart when one of them decides to tell the life of their dying father in the theater. The movie will be released by Distrib Films on Oct. 29 in L.A., followed by other cities. “Sisters” is set to play at the Women in Film Festival as part of of Martha’s Vineyard Film...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy