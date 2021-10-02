Chase Brown's 257 yards, 2 TDs leads Illinois past Charlotte

Now, that's how you do it. Assert your will. Shove the ball down the opponent's throat. Pressure the quarterback. Cover receivers like a blanket. Tackle hard. The Bears did all of that and more during an impressive 20-9 victory in Las Vegas on Sunday that moved them to 3-2 ahead of what is now a massive game against the 4-1 Packers next week.

