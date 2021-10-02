CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Chase Brown's 257 yards, 2 TDs leads Illinois past Charlotte

By TERRY TOWERY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Chase Brown rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois beat Charlotte 24-14 on Saturday. It stands as the fourth best single-game rushing performance in Illinois history. His 80-yard scoring run as time expired in the third quarter was the longest run of the year for Illinois (2-4). The last Illini to rush for more than 200 yards in a game was Reggie Corbin, who ran for 213 yards against Minnesota in 2018.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Bears stifle Raiders on the road, 20-9

It turns out the Bears were a safe bet in Vegas. The defense made a statement in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. Raiders QB Derek Carr was limited to 206 passing yards with an interception and no TDs, and the Bears stifled Las Vegas' ground game.
NFL
Daily Herald

Special teams were downright ugly in Week 5

Special teams were downright ugly Sunday. Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson missed five field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime before Crosby finally connected to give Green Bay a win over Cincinnati. Eight kickers combined to miss 11 extra points, increasing the total to 12 in Week 5 to...
NFL
Daily Herald

Hail Mary Saints: Winston has 4 TDs, Saints beat Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- After Jameis Winston connected with Marquez Callaway on a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the first half, Sean Payton recalled a similar play in his first season as New Orleans Saints coach. Fifteen years ago, his team's Hail Mary in Atlanta overshadowed a halftime...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Daily Herald

After 3 misses, Crosby kicks OT winner; Packers top Bengals

CINCINNATI -- Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and missed...
NFL
Daily Herald

Fields throws 1st TD pass, Chicago's defense dominates Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears' defense largely shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' high-powered offense in a 20-9 victory Sunday. Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears (3-2), who were accompanied by thousands...
NFL
Daily Herald

Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jalen Hurts was quiet in the run game for the better part of three quarters, often handing off on zone-read options instead of keeping the ball. That all changed with the game on the line. Hurts took matters into his own hands, running for two second-half touchdowns...
NFL
Daily Herald

Old school: Bears use two-headed RB monster to slay Raiders

Now, that's how you do it. Assert your will. Shove the ball down the opponent's throat. Pressure the quarterback. Cover receivers like a blanket. Tackle hard. The Bears did all of that and more during an impressive 20-9 victory in Las Vegas on Sunday that moved them to 3-2 ahead of what is now a massive game against the 4-1 Packers next week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Will Healy
Daily Herald

Eagles' 21-18 comeback win typifies team's 'Dawg Mentality'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Philadelphia Eagles believe in what they call the 'œDawg Mentality,' and that motto typified their 21-18 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense couldn't move the ball and things were looking mighty bleak through most of the first three quarters. But the Eagles...
NFL
Daily Herald

NFL Today, Week 5

Colts at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EDT. The Colts (1-3), who played in Baltimore from 1953-83 before their middle-of-the-night move to Indianapolis in March 1984, are coming off their first win of the season. They'll face a tough task in the Ravens (3-1), who can set an NFL record with their 44th consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Baltimore is 16-2 in home prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh.
NFL
Daily Herald

Packers' Crosby caps bad day for kickers with game-winner

CINCINNATI -- Talk about difficult decisions. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a huge one to make late in overtime of Sunday's game against the Bengals. He could have gone on fourth-and-inches to extend the drive, or allow Mason Crosby - who had missed three straight field goal attempts and an extra point in the game - to attempt a 49-yard field goal with 1:55 left in OT.
NFL
Daily Herald

Vikings survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mike Zimmer has seen enough game-deciding kicks in eight years as coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with outcomes more often than not favoring the other team, that he usually turns away. 'œI'm usually saying, if they're kicking, '˜Miss this, blankety-blank,' and if we're kicking it it's, '˜Make this,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#49ers#American Football
Daily Herald

Cardinals use Hopkins, stellar defense to beat 49ers 17-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, riding a stellar defensive performance to a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the football despite tight defense...
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy