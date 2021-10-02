CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke, 38-7

By MITCHELL NORTHAM
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Sam Howell threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina topped Duke 38-7 on Saturday, keeping hold of the coveted Victory Bell for a third straight year. The Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) jumped ahead with a pair of explosive plays in...

