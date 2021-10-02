SF Giants don’t have an NL West title yet, but they may have found a new closer in Camilo Doval
It looks like Jake McGee could get back on the mound Saturday or Sunday. It will give manager Gabe Kapler, baseball czar Farhan Zaidi and the biggest coaching staff in baseball a lot to chew on as the Giants advance into whatever the postseason brings. What the Giants should do is make Camilo Doval their closer, and that's no knock on McGee, who has been out with an oblique strain since Sept.www.giants365.com
