This weekend, which will include the Giants' National League Division Series showdown against the Dodgers, the San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival and Parade, and Fleet Week, could shore up an uptick in tourism for the city, increased ridership for BART, as well as congested traffic. The Giants are expected to face their longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the playoffs for the first time ever. Game 1 will start at 6:37 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO