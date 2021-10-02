15 Spooktacular Halloween Apps for Kids

The English language is one of the most complex and most difficult languages to master in the world. Words pronounced the same way, spelled differently, and with different meanings do nothing to aid us English speakers to prepare children on how to converse with us. English speakers understand the nuances of the language, so much so that learning about it is a dedicated subject taught through all formal and structured education. And it’s no wonder it takes all those years of practice to master the skill, and even then, kids can’t quite get it down pat. It’s in these instances that educational learning apps come in handy, stepping in to help work through the struggles of reading with your child at their own level and pace. If your child is struggling to meet goals in the classroom or might be falling behind their classmates while reading, try one of these apps to help with reading that will make it fun for your child.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO