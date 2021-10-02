Canelo Alvarez On Fighting Jake Paul: “You Can Never Say Never”

Canelo Alvarez, perhaps the most popular and serious minded practitioner in all of boxing appears to be willing to some day face social media star turned boxer Jake Paul – maybe. “We don’t know,” he told FightHype, “you can never say never.” Before every serious boxing fan on earth has a conniption, however, things should be put in perspective. Canelo added to FightHype that Paul would have to do “a lot of things” before he’d step in the ring with brash American. What that essentially means is Paul would actually have to start fighting like a person who might possibly be able to step into the ring with Canelo without embarrassing himself.