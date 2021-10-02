CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Daylight Shooting Injures Two On Stuyvesant Avenue In Trenton

 8 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out in broad daylight today hitting two victims in the 600 Block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department, TEMS, and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the scene. According to Trenton Police the two victims were being treated at the hospital. No further information is available at this time.

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

