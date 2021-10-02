CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

1,000+ People in Rochester Step Up to Participate in Free Challenge

By Jessica Williams
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing that I love about Rochester, Minnesota is the diversity. I grew up in small town Iowa where our different ethnicities weren't taught as something positive. In fact, I was told multiple times that there were neighborhoods that I shouldn't drive in because of who lived there. That needs to stop. Everywhere. I know Rochester isn't perfect and we still have work to do in our own city and if you agree, you might be as excited as I am about the first-ever challenge in our community to undo racism and biases. Over 1,000 people have signed up for the challenge and you've still got time to get your name added!

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Your Kids Will Love These 2 Halloween Events Near Rochester

Halloween is just around the corner and if you've got kids, I know you are trying to find something fun where they can wear their costume but don't want it to be too scary either. I found 2 very family-friendly events that would be perfect! One is in Byron, Minnesota and the second is in a "haunted" forest in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Huge Mural Celebrating Suni Lee Unveiled in St. Paul, Minnesota

Suni Lee has shot up in popularity this year because of her amazing performance in the Tokyo Olympics, earning the all-around gymnastics gold medal. She made Minnesotans proud but also Hmong-Americans proud, as she's the first Hmong-American gold medalist! In honor of her accomplishments, a huge mural of Suni has been unveiled in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
Olmsted County, MN
Society
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Rochester, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Society
Olmsted County, MN
Government
106.9 KROC

Popular BBQ Joint Closes Rochester Location

I know that a bunch of businesses rely on Facebook posts to help spread the word about whatever they are selling or doing. When money is tight, Facebook is a great tool (except when it's not working...#toosoon?) If you weren't aware, that's not always the best way to "spread the word" about big changes. In fact, you might post extremely important news but sadly, a bunch of people will never see it. That's what happened to me and I found out the hard way that a popular BBQ place in Rochester, Minnesota closed their location and is now 60 minutes away.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts
106.9 KROC

New Spanish Immersion Daycare Coming to Rochester, Minnesota

A new-to-Rochester early childhood education center is expected to open in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota in 2022 (with construction starting this fall). Though owner Natalie Standridge has not named a specific location, it is known it will be near Mayo Clinics' northwest location. Already in The Cities and Wisconsin, Casa de...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
106.9 KROC

15 Minnesota Companies that Employ the Most People in the State

Minnesota has some incredible, massive companies based in the state, like Target, Best Buy, and Mayo Clinic. But which one of them employs the most people in Minnesota?. Not including the part-time jobs I worked growing up, I have never worked for a company with more than a few thousand people. I don't know how I would feel about working for a massive company like Target. Would it be stressful because so many people are looking to you? Or would it be cool because you're part of such a massive company that everyone knows? Let me know how you would feel about working for one of these huge companies. We can chat on our free app.
ECONOMY
106.9 KROC

This Cool Minnesota Fall Milestone is Already a Week Late in Rochester

The calendar says it's October and we're several weeks into fall already, yet this Minnesota milestone of autumn is already a week late in Rochester. While I'm sure I'll regret complaining about the above-average weather we've been having so far this fall in southeast Minnesota when we're covered in snow this winter, but I have to say I am looking forward to those cooler fall temperatures.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Ordering Food Delivery? Top 5 Things to Remember With Fall Here

Fall is here, it's getting cooler, and the days are getting shorter. Just as we prepare for the colder times with heavier shoes, thicker tights, hoodies, and scarves (huge-lose-yourself-in-them-because-they-come-up-to-your-head scarves), we need to prepare for fall food deliveries. I can't pretend I'm Mr. Thoughtful from Thoughtfulville, USA, population ME! It...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Lottery Winners In SE Minnesota Will Remain Anonymous

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - There have been two lucky Minnesota Lottery scratch game winners in southeast Minnesota in the past few days, including one in Rochester. But the names of the winners are a mystery. The Minnesota Lottery recently began withholding the identities of winners for privacy and...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy