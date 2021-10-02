1,000+ People in Rochester Step Up to Participate in Free Challenge

Minnesota has some incredible, massive companies based in the state, like Target, Best Buy, and Mayo Clinic. But which one of them employs the most people in Minnesota?. Not including the part-time jobs I worked growing up, I have never worked for a company with more than a few thousand people. I don't know how I would feel about working for a massive company like Target. Would it be stressful because so many people are looking to you? Or would it be cool because you're part of such a massive company that everyone knows? Let me know how you would feel about working for one of these huge companies. We can chat on our free app.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO