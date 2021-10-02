1,000+ People in Rochester Step Up to Participate in Free Challenge
One thing that I love about Rochester, Minnesota is the diversity. I grew up in small town Iowa where our different ethnicities weren't taught as something positive. In fact, I was told multiple times that there were neighborhoods that I shouldn't drive in because of who lived there. That needs to stop. Everywhere. I know Rochester isn't perfect and we still have work to do in our own city and if you agree, you might be as excited as I am about the first-ever challenge in our community to undo racism and biases. Over 1,000 people have signed up for the challenge and you've still got time to get your name added!kroc.com
