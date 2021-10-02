CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

DIY Home Remedies To Get Rid of Stink Bugs in Your Home

By Travis Sams
103GBF
103GBF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stink bugs seem to be the talk of the town on social media nowadays. If your home is being invaded by them, do you know how to get rid of them?. According to Orkin.com, stink bugs tend to seek shelter indoors to keep warm during late summer/early fall. They gain entry into structures through cracks, crevices, gaps and holes in foundations, window and door frames, soffits, attics, and underneath siding. So, there are plenty of ways that they can get into your house uninvited.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
NBC Chicago

How to Ward Off Stink Bugs in Early Fall Before They Infiltrate Midwest Homes

Stink bugs have already begun creeping into the homes of Illinois and Indiana residents, but can be warded off before more arrive in late fall and early winter. Illinois' new brown marmorated stink bugs only let off a putrid smell when threatened, according to Kelly Allsup, horticulture educator at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
TODAY.com

11 fall porch decoration ideas by home experts in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Throughout the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Fruit Fly#Insects#Diy Home Remedies#Orkin Com#Blue Dawn#Mint Spray Mix#The Garlic Spray Mix
103.3 WJOD

Stink Bugs! (How Do Ya Get Rid Of ‘Em?)

Over the last few weeks, my house has become a hotbed of stink bugs. Usually, our son screams bloody murder, alerting me and my wife that another of these creepy bugs has managed to squeeze into our home. So what are they? Where do they come from and how the...
ANIMALS
Mashed

Does Pouring Salt Down Your Sink Drain At Night Really Prevent Clogs?

While it might not be a homeowner's worst nightmare, an unexpected drain clog is certainly one of the bigger inconveniences of maintaining a home. However, when cleaning up after a large meal, it is easy to take the lazier route of rinsing leftover food down the drain rather than scraping it into the garbage or compost where it belongs.
HOME & GARDEN
Fox 32 Chicago

Ways to keep stink bugs out of your house

CHICAGO - Welcome to October. It's time for the leaves to change, and for bugs who winter in tree bark to get a bit lost and detour right into your home. "When it comes to things that annoy homeowners in the fall, stink bugs are one of the biggest annoyances," said Rebecca Fyffe, Landmark Pest Management Director of Research.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
homedit.com

Easy Ways To Update Your Home Without Remodeling

Have you been thinking about renovating or remodeling your home but don’t want to put in the money or the effort? Well, there are plenty of ways that you can update your home and improve it without lifting a hammer. Today, we’re going to take a look at a few...
INTERIOR DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

Bathroom Remodel Ideas on a $1,000 Budget or Less

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. We get it — you’re sick of your bathroom. When you moved in, you promised yourself you’d do something about it. But the money, the time and the hassle all became obstacles that started to pile up. The average total...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Q 105.7

Stink Bugs Invading My House-How I Got Rid of Them w/Household Remedy

Those dreaded stink bugs have returned to the Capital Region and more specifically inside my house. I don't like to kill any bugs. Even with stink bugs, I try and "shoo" them out of the screen windows or sliders but there are times that I am too forceful and squish them. Everyone knows what happens when you kill skink bugs, they STINK!! That's why they are named what they are.
PETS
Charlotte Stories

How to Protect Your Home from Bad Bugs and Pests

Most people don’t realize that their homes aren’t theirs alone. Today’s modern houses are also homes to insects, bugs, and even pests. Without proper maintenance and pest control, these bugs can become very comfortable in your home. Over time, these pests can cause destruction, health problems and even cost you...
ANIMALS
News Enterprise

Stink bugs moving indoors so pest-proof your house

As the temperature drops, many insects will search for shelter for the winter months — many times in private residences. This year, people may notice a new insect coming indoors. This insect is the brown marmorated stink bug, and University of Kentucky entomologists already are receiving calls from homeowners concerning...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Best Life

The One Thing You Do Every Day That Could Bring Bed Bugs Inside Your Home

Don't make this mistake and end up with a nasty and costly infestation. You might be under the impression that bed bugs can only be transferred to your bed after you've laid on another infested mattress or sat on a couch crawling with the insects. But unfortunately, that's just a common misconception about bed bugs. These dreaded pests can latch on to just about any item and hitchhike their way around until they find a plush mattress or comfy cushion to settle into. In fact, experts warn that there's one thing you do every day that could be bringing bed bugs into your home. To make sure you're not accidentally opening up your home to these insects, read on.
ANIMALS
Fox 19

Stink bugs seeking warmth starting to invade homes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Stink bugs are beginning to invade homes as they seek a warm place for hibernation. The Brown Marmorated stink bugs will first gather on the south and west-facing sides of your home. “When the temperature drops, they’re going to be following heat,” explains Mount St. Joseph University...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to University of Kentucky Extension Entomologist Ric Bessin, the brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that started taking over around 2010. Typically in the summer, they’re found in fields eating crops and other vegetation, but once fall arrives, that’s when you’ll notice them...
LEXINGTON, KY
Indy100

11 best unique planters and vases for displaying flowers in your home

Plants have seen a dramatic upswing in popularity in recent years, gaining particular traction once we all started spending more time at home. Between your latest fern and the weekly bouquet you might bring home from the farmer’s market, you’re going to need plenty of vessels for containing these botanical delights. Try one of our favorite offbeat vases or planters seen below for a fun and unexpected twist on home decor that supports your penchant for bringing the outdoors inside. We’ll be adding to this list periodically as we stumble upon new beauties that catch our eye, too, so check...
HOME & GARDEN
International Business Times

5 Home Remedies To Cure Sore Throat Overnight

Waking up with a sore throat can be taxing, especially because it distracts a person while working and taking on professional responsibilities throughout the day. Having a sore throat is a sign that the body is developing an internal infection and therefore, it is necessary to address the issue at the earliest.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy