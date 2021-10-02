CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In Techdirt History: September 26th - October 2nd

By Leigh Beadon
Tech Dirt
 9 days ago

This week in 2016, we looked at how the internet of things was fueling an unprecedented rise in DDoS attacks, while the DHS was offering its unsolicitied (and likely unhelpful) assistance in securing it, and we also learned more about the likely reason for the NSA's trove of hacking tools being discovered and published. The CFAA emerged at the center of a political dispute, the California Supreme Court agreed to hear an important Section 230 case, and the DOJ decided that copyright infringement could be grounds for deportation, while the RIAA was going around acting as though SOPA had passed, even though it didn't. Also, in an extremely silly move, four state AGs filed a lawsuit to block the IANA transition, which was quickly tossed out by a judge.

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Tech Dirt

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is David with a comment on our post about the Russian government abusing the law to shut down Alexey Navalny's smart voting app:. It's worth remembering that Navalny is in a labor camp for violating the conditions of his probation...
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
BGR

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a...
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
Tech Dirt

If Your Takeaway From Facebook's Whistleblower Is That Section 230 Needs Reform, You Just Got Played By Facebook

Here we go again. Yesterday, the Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, testified before the Senate Commerce Committee. Frankly, she came across as pretty credible and thoughtful, even if I completely disagree with some of her suggestions. I think she's correct about some of the problems she witnessed, and the misalignment of incentives facing Facebook's senior management. However, her understanding of the possible approaches to deal with it is, unfortunately, a mixed bag.
Tech Dirt

Rethinking Facebook: We Need To Make Sure That 'Good For The World' Is More Important Than 'Good For Facebook'

I'm sure by now most of you have either seen or read about Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's appearance on 60 Minutes discussing in detail the many problems she saw within Facebook. I'm always a little skeptical about 60 Minutes these days, as the show has an unfortunately long history of misrepresenting things about the internet, and similarly a single person's claims about what's happening within a company are not always the most accurate. That said, what Haugen does have to say is still kind of eye opening, and certainly concerning.
Tech Dirt

Facebook's Downtime And Why Protocols Are More Resilient Than Centralized Platforms

As you know by now, much of the tech news cycle yesterday was dominated by the fact that Facebook appeared to erase itself from the internet via a botched BGP configuration. Hilarity ensued -- including my favorite bit about how Facebook's office badges weren't working because they relied on connecting to a Facebook server that could no longer be found (also, how in borking their own BGP, Facebook basically knocked out their own ability to fix it until they could get the right people who knew what to do to have physical access to the routers).
Tech Dirt

FCC Finally Gets Off Its Ass To Combat SIM Hijacking

So for years we've talked about the growing threat of SIM hijacking, which involves an attacker covertly porting out your phone number from right underneath your nose (sometimes with the help of bribed or conned wireless carrier employees). Once they have your phone identity, they have access to most of your personal accounts secured by two-factor SMS authentication, opening the door to the theft of social media accounts or the draining of your cryptocurrency account. If you're really unlucky, the hackers will harrass the hell out of you in a bid to extort you even further.
Tech Dirt

If You Want To Know Why Section 230 Matters, Just Ask Wikimedia: Without It, There'd Be No Wikipedia

It sometimes seems that Techdirt spends half its time debunking bad ideas for reforming or even repealing Section 230. In fact, so many people seem to get the law wrong that Mike was moved to write a detailed post on the subject with the self-explanatory title "Hello! You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About Section 230 Of The Communications Decency Act". It may be necessary (and tiresome) work rebutting all this wrongness, but it's nice for a change to be able to demonstrate precisely why Section 230 is so important. A recent court ruling provides just such an example:
AFP

Apple appeals verdict in App Store battle with Epic Games

Apple on Friday appealed a federal judge's verdict in its legal battle with Fortnite-maker Epic Games over control of the App Store. Apple is asking the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to overturn the 185-page ruling by US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers. The judge ordered Apple to loosen control of its App Store payment options, but said Epic failed to prove any antitrust violations. Epic last month filed its own appeal.
Tech Dirt

Does An Internet Infrastructure Taxonomy Help Or Hurt?

We've been running our Greenhouse discussion on content moderation at the infrastructure level for a bit now, and normally all of the posts for these discussions come from expert guest commentators. However, I'm going to add my voice to the collection here because there's one topic that I haven't seen covered, and which is important, because it comes up whenever I'm talking to people about content moderation at the infrastructure level: do we need a new taxonomy for internet infrastructure to better have this discussion?
Tech Dirt

Court Documents Show The FBI Used A Whole Lot Of Geofence Warrants To Track Down January 6th Insurrectionists

From the easier-to-do-when-most-people-are-in-an-area-illegally dept. The new hotness for law enforcement isn't all that new. But it is still very hot, a better way to amass a list of suspects when you don't have any particular suspect in mind. Aiding and abetting in the new bulk collection is Google, which has a collection of location info plenty of law enforcement agencies find useful.
Tech Dirt

Belgian Government Wants To Add Encryption Backdoors To Its Already-Terrible Data Retention Law

Earlier this year, a data retention law passed by the Belgian government was overturned by the country's Constitutional Court. The law mandated retention of metadata on all calls and texts by residents for one year, just in case the government ever decided it wanted access to it. Acting on guidance from the EU Court on laws mandating indiscriminate data retention elsewhere in the Union, the Constitutional Court struck the law down, finding it was neither justified nor legal under CJEU precedent or under Belgium's own Constitution.
Tech Dirt

Seuss Estate And ComicMix Copyright Case Settles In The Saddest Possible Way

Readers here will know that we've followed the trademark and copyright lawsuit filed by the estate of Dr. Seuss against ComicMix LLC, creators of the mashup book Oh, the Places You'll Boldly Go! The entire thing has been a multi-year rollercoaster designed to be serpentine, with ComicMix arguing that the mashup book was transformative and covered by fair use, and winning on that front, only to have the copyright portion of the argument overturned on appeal. Go and read Cathy Gellis' writeup on the appeal; it's incredibly detailed and informative.
