Try to keep up with Zeke, a handsome, high energy lab mix that loves to play ball and is available through Pet Refuge Inc. He also enjoys walks, but needs some work on his tendency to over react towards passing cars. At just over a year, Zeke is smart and has the potential to excel at training. He has already learned some new commands. His forever home requires a fenced yard and older children. He needs to be the one and only pet in his new family. Zeke is neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. He weighs 60 pounds.

15 DAYS AGO