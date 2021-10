Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that their new collaborative album under the Silk Sonic banner, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms Nov. 12. No song titles for the yet-to-be-released tracks were revealed as part of the announcement, but the album will include the two hits already out from the duo, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” both of which bolstered excitement for the upcoming album over the past year. “Leave the Door Open” premiered March 4 alongside an official music video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, earning over 400 million views....

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO