Man in custody following two-day search

(Alexandria, MN) On September 30th at approximately 9:00 PM the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received information that there was a stolen vehicle in the area of Douglas County and Alexandria. A short time later an Alexandria Police officer located the stolen pickup and trailer. The Officer attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit began. Both Deputies and Officers were involved, and a short time later both agencies terminated the pursuit. A short time later, On-Star contacted Dispatch stating the vehicle was stationary on the east side of Alexandria. Officers and Deputies went to that location to recover the vehicle and trailer. When Law Enforcement arrived, the suspect had disconnected the stolen trailer and got back into the stolen pickup and fled. The driver did not stop until the pursuit ended on the east side of Lake Geneva in a wooded area where the suspect then fled on foot. A perimeter was set and Douglas County K-9s were called in to track the suspect. While tracking the man, Deputies heard him tell them that he had a gun. A Douglas County Deputy saw him and was able to positively identify the suspect as 49 year old Don Alan Johnson of Inver Grove Heights. The Douglas County SWAT Team was activated due to the threat and safety concerns. After an extensive search, it appeared the suspect may have gotten through the perimeter and the search was called off. The stolen pickup was recovered and towed to the Alexandria Police Department for processing.