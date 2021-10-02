Whitewater State Park Detour Removed Just in Time For Fall Colors

It's been pretty warm lately, but the Cold Weather Rule still went into effect as scheduled Friday morning here in Minnesota. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, one thing we can be certain of-- despite the various winter forecasts out there-- is that the cold weather WILL eventually get here, and most likely in the not-too-distant future. There will also likely be some snow and ice too.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO