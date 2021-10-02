The Sights and Sounds of Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Craig Gillespie’s Fright Night (2011) had two fairly large hurdles to clear. First, was the remake necessary? Second, was it necessary to make the film in 3-D? As to the 3-D, other than the usual inane 3-D horror staple that pointy things will be thrust at the audience, the film does have one and a half genuinely interesting ideas about how to use 3-D. The full-fledged idea is that when vampires explode in sunlight, their ashes go everywhere, including into the audience. The half-idea comes at the beginning of the film when lens flares of light protruding from the screen like spears, as though the film is reminding us, that against vampires, (sun)light is the ultimate weapon. Unfortunately, the film quickly forgets this idea, and we sadly don’t get a moment where a vampire is impaled on a 3-D lens flare.

