CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Tennessee makes quick work of Missouri in 62-24 rout

By JOE WALLJASPER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hendon Hooker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Tennessee routed Missouri 62-24, scoring touchdowns on its first six possessions Saturday. Hooker completed 15 of 19 passes for 225 yards and rushed 14 times for 74 yards. He wasn't the only Volunteer who padded his stats against a beleaguered defense. Tiyon Evans rushed 15 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) piled up 677 total yards and never punted.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jalen Hurts was quiet in the run game for the better part of three quarters, often handing off on zone-read options instead of keeping the ball. That all changed with the game on the line. Hurts took matters into his own hands, running for two second-half touchdowns...
NFL
Daily Herald

After 3 misses, Crosby kicks OT winner; Packers top Bengals

CINCINNATI -- Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and missed...
NFL
Daily Herald

Eagles' 21-18 comeback win typifies team's 'Dawg Mentality'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Philadelphia Eagles believe in what they call the 'œDawg Mentality,' and that motto typified their 21-18 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense couldn't move the ball and things were looking mighty bleak through most of the first three quarters. But the Eagles...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Missouri Sports
State
South Carolina State
Daily Herald

Bears stifle Raiders on the road, 20-9

It turns out the Bears were a safe bet in Vegas. The defense made a statement in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. Raiders QB Derek Carr was limited to 206 passing yards with an interception and no TDs, and the Bears stifled Las Vegas' ground game.
NFL
Daily Herald

Texans fall apart in 2nd half of 25-22 loss to New England

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans looked to be on the way to their first win since the opener after building a nice lead with a solid first half Sunday against the New England Patriots. Instead, a second half filled with mistakes, penalties and a bizarre punt for no yards led...
NFL
Daily Herald

Fields throws 1st TD pass, Chicago's defense dominates Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago Bears' defense largely shut down the Las Vegas Raiders' high-powered offense in a 20-9 victory Sunday. Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears (3-2), who were accompanied by thousands...
NFL
Daily Herald

NFL Today, Week 5

Colts at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EDT. The Colts (1-3), who played in Baltimore from 1953-83 before their middle-of-the-night move to Indianapolis in March 1984, are coming off their first win of the season. They'll face a tough task in the Ravens (3-1), who can set an NFL record with their 44th consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Baltimore is 16-2 in home prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Volunteers#Td#Tigers#Sec#Fbs
Daily Herald

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu's head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.
NFL
Daily Herald

Cardinals use Hopkins, stellar defense to beat 49ers 17-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, riding a stellar defensive performance to a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the football despite tight defense...
NFL
Daily Herald

Old school: Bears use two-headed RB monster to slay Raiders

Now, that's how you do it. Assert your will. Shove the ball down the opponent's throat. Pressure the quarterback. Cover receivers like a blanket. Tackle hard. The Bears did all of that and more during an impressive 20-9 victory in Las Vegas on Sunday that moved them to 3-2 ahead of what is now a massive game against the 4-1 Packers next week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Daily Herald

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning. Allen finished with 315 yards through...
NFL
Daily Herald

Herbert's 398 yards, Ekeler 3 TDs lead Chargers over Browns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers showed early in the season they can rally to win close games on the road. On Sunday, they won a wild shootout in front of their home fans. Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and...
NFL
Daily Herald

Raiders say distractions have nothing to do with emails

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders didn't look like a team that started the season 3-0 as they muddled their way through a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Instead, they looked sloppy, undisciplined, fazed and distracted. And the Raiders said that had nothing to do with...
NFL
Daily Herald

Browns left searching for answers after squandering lead

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Cleveland Browns have twice built double-digit leads on the road against quality teams this season. And twice, they squandered those leads and lost. Sunday was the latest disappointment for the Browns as they were up 14 points early in the third quarter, yet lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42.
NFL
Daily Herald

Roethlisberger throws 2 TDs, Steelers top Broncos 27-19

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers silenced the noise. At least for a week. Funny how having something resembling a running game for the first time in a long time will do that. Riding an offensive balance nonexistent for most of the last two years, the Steelers held...
NFL
Daily Herald

Vikings survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mike Zimmer has seen enough game-deciding kicks in eight years as coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with outcomes more often than not favoring the other team, that he usually turns away. 'œI'm usually saying, if they're kicking, '˜Miss this, blankety-blank,' and if we're kicking it it's, '˜Make this,...
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy