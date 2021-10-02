Tennessee makes quick work of Missouri in 62-24 rout
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hendon Hooker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Tennessee routed Missouri 62-24, scoring touchdowns on its first six possessions Saturday. Hooker completed 15 of 19 passes for 225 yards and rushed 14 times for 74 yards. He wasn't the only Volunteer who padded his stats against a beleaguered defense. Tiyon Evans rushed 15 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) piled up 677 total yards and never punted.www.dailyherald.com
