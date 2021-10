Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media on Friday October 1st at Highmark Stadium. Topics include: filling the gap on the Offensive Line left by Guard Jon Feliciano, what he expects from Safety Jaquan Johnson in the absence of Safety Jordan Poyer, how he's seen Offensive Tackle Spencer Brown grow through the early part of the season, an update on a injury to Cornerback Taron Johnson, how Offensive Tackle Daryl Williams has played at high level in his eyes, and a reflection on the career of former Bills Running Back LeSean McCoy.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO