CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Proctor, MN

‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online

CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hapLX_0cFHZEJ600

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has uncovered disturbing new details about why a Minnesota high school canceled its football season.

School leaders and police in Proctor won’t talk specifics, but multiple students told WCCO about a locker room assault and the video that spread on social media.

“Everyone’s just super stressed. It’s just hard,” Phoenix Koski told us.

With her guardian’s permission, Koski, a senior at Proctor High School, talked to us about the last two weeks.

A senior year she was looking forward to after so many changes from the pandemic the two years prior.

“It’s bad, it’s bad,” she said.

Now, no football season after what Koski says she saw posted on social media.

Multiple students told us two football players held down another player as a third, older teammate used an item to sodomized that player held on the ground.

“I think it was gross. Really gross,” another high school senior, Tony Villebrun, said.

Students told us it took days for school officials to find out as video and pictures circulated among classmates on Snapchat.

“I think the dude that did it should definitely get punished for what he did,” Jayce Grover, a senior, said.

As the public awaits the findings of a police investigation, we were told the students in the video haven’t been seen in class since school leaders found out.

There’s also been a show of support for the victim.

“I think Proctor has a bunch of good kids, and it’s not fair to lump everybody together over one’s actions,” Grover said.

“I don’t think they should have taken away everyone’s football season, give the rest of the kids a chance…they weren’t a part of it,” Koski said.

We checked again Friday and the school board, superintendent and police are still not talking publicly about what happened. All are citing privacy laws for their decisions to stay quiet.

We also reached out to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson said they are waiting for the results of the police investigation before deciding on filing any possible criminal charges.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The company and the pilots union said the cancellations were not in response to the airline’s decision to mandate vaccinations. Southwest canceled...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Proctor, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Proctor, MN
Football
Proctor, MN
Sports
Proctor, MN
Education
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples' Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Video Online#American Football#Wcco#Proctor High School
The Hill

Superman set to have romantic relationship with male friend

The son of Superman will make history in a new comic book series by coming out as bisexual. Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is set to start a romantic relationship with a male friend in the Nov. 9 issue of "Superman: Son of Kal-El," a series that began in July, DC Comics revealed to The New York Times.
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

CNN

674K+
Followers
104K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy