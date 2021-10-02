Quilt Finish – Floating Flowers

Desert Threads, a Chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild, met in person on Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the Ceramics Room at Cottonwood Country Club. Vicki Watson presented information about the “One Block Wonder” style of quilts. A grand time was spent catching up after summer, and doing virtual meetings. A new fundraiser quilt was finished, and tickets to win it are being sold at various venues. The quilt has exquisite hand-applique blocks that were donated by the family of Charlene “Charlie” Kope. The unfinished quilt top was completed by Terry Allen, Diana Jones, and Stephanie McCormick. The quilt will make a lovely bed cover in the home. Funds raised will be used to pay for speakers, teachers, to further our quilting knowledge, and to purchase supplies needed for our Community Service quilts. This is our primary fundraiser for the year.

