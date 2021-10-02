CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quilt Finish – Floating Flowers

Cover picture for the articleThis Floating Flowers quilt is a quick sum of all its parts that only a mother would love. And honestly, I don’t really love it all that much. It was born out of me making a few tester blocks for my Grandma Sparkles Quilt Block pattern. Rather than having those tester blocks languish in the scrap bin for ages, I threw them up on the design wall and started to fill in the background. At the time–early 2019–I was really starting to explore improvisational piecing, so I used the opportunity to combine it with the traditional piecing of the Grandma Sparkles Quilt Block.

