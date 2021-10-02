CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kiss Release ‘Beth (Acoustic Mix)’ From New ‘Destroyer’ Box Set

By Matthew Wilkening
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kiss have released a new acoustic mix of their 1976 hit "Beth" as the first sample of their upcoming Destroyer box set. "For the new acoustic mix of 'Beth,' the original recorded acoustic guitar track was taken from the analog multitracks and has now been fully restored and mixed with the original piano, vocal and synthesizer tracks, adding a fresh yet familiar feel to this iconic recording," explains a press release.

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Narrowly Avoids Fall During Opening Song Of KISS's Concert In Tampa (Video)

Gene Simmons narrowly avoided a fall during the opening song of KISS's concert last night (Saturday, October 9) in Tampa, Florida. The show opened with "Detroit Rock City", with each of the bandmembers lowered to the stage by hydraulic platforms, decked out in their signature silver- and crystal-studded garb and iconic face paint. As the pods on which Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were standing were lowered to the stage, Simmons' platform suddenly tilted to one side, nearly throwing him off balance. Fortunately, Gene's pod was eventually was lowered far enough for him to be able to step off without incident.
TAMPA, FL
hennemusic.com

KISS share new acoustic mix of 1976 classic Beth

KISS are sharing a new, previously-unreleased acoustic mix of the 1976 classic, “Beth”, as a preview to the forthcoming 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, “Destroyer.”. The fifth single issued from the original project delivered the New York band their first US Top 10 hit when it reached No....
MUSIC
californiarocker.com

KISS Kicks Off 45th Anniversary of ‘Destroyer’ by Dropping New Version of ‘Beth’

KISS has released an acoustic mix of the band’s well-known song, “Beth,” the first track from the upcoming KISS – Destroyer 45th Deluxe Editions. “Beth (Acoustic Mix)” was released in 1976. For the new acoustic mix of “Beth,” the original acoustic guitar track was taken from its analog roots and has now been restored and mixed with the original piano, vocal and synthesizer tracks.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Kiss’ Gene Simmons Overcome ‘Spinal Tap’ Stage Moment

Gene Simmons gamely overcame a potential Spinal Tap moment during the opening song of Kiss' show last night in Tampa. As the band descended from the rafters performing "Detroit Rock City," the pods on which Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were standing initially failed to lower all the way down to the stage. Worse, Simmons' pod suddenly tilted to one side, leaving him on uneven ground in gigantic raised boots and a costume that weighs about 40 pounds.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
94.5 KATS

KISS Debut Previously Unheard Acoustic Mix of ‘Beth’

With the 45th anniversary super deluxe edition box set of KISS' historic Destroyer album coming in November, the band has served up one of the many rarities that are included with the set by way of an acoustic mix of their hit ballad, "Beth." The track features lead vocals by...
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Bush Tetras releasing new Best Of box set (hear unreleased song “Cutting Floor”)

NYC no wave icons The Bush Tetras are releasing Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras, a 3-LP/2-CD box set that pulls from their entire career. It features remastered versions of their best-known songs, including "Too Many Creeps" and "Things That Go Boom In The Night," as well as songs that were never released on vinyl, and three previously unreleased songs.
MUSIC
audacy.com

Lost 2001 David Bowie album 'Toy' to finally be released within new box set

Originally recorded as a follow up to his 1999 album hours… and leaked online in 2011, David Bowie’s lost 2001 record Toy will finally see the proper light of day as it is included in the late icon’s new box set spanning the years of 1999-2001. Bowie’s Toy, featuring reimagined...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wagner
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Bill Aucoin
Person
Peter Criss
Person
Gene Simmons
rockcellarmagazine.com

David Bowie: Unreleased ‘Toy’ Album to Be Included in New ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)’ Box Set Out 11/26

Among David Bowie completists, Toy remains a near-mythical album, the as-of-yet officially unreleased collection of music recorded for a planned 2001 release. It previously only existed via unofficial, leaked means (having shown up on the internet in 2011), but now, the estate of late musical genius will finally give it the official, expanded release it deserves.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: Julius Black - Do You Still Dream (Live Acoustic)

Julius Black’s debut EP ‘Dopamine’ took the young singer-songwriter from his roots as a bedroom producer in Christchurch, New Zealand, to picking up attention right across the globe. His creative slant on alt-pop engaged the interest of numerous influential tastemakers, leading to premieres from Complex and DIY, a cover placing on Spotify playlist The Local List NZ, and his first million streams.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Deep Purple Announce ‘Turning to Crime’ Covers Album

Deep Purple have announced the release of a new covers album titled Turning to Crime, which will arrive on Nov. 26. The album, which was produced Bob Ezrin, features the legendary hard-rock band covering material originally recorded by Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan, Cream, Bob Seger, Little Feat, Ray Charles, the Yardbirds and more. Rumors surrounding the album had been swirling since early September, when Deep Purple launched a mysterious countdown clock on their website, accompanied by the words “Turning to Crime.”
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Paul Stanley Reveals New Plans for the End of Kiss’ Farewell Tour

Kiss lost a year of their End of the Road farewell tour due to the pandemic, but Paul Stanley says a new End is in sight. "I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished," he tells UCR. And he's adamant there will be no reconsideration, even for fans asking for more. "It's a different time than we had pondered [farewell tours] in the past," Stanley contends. While some of those previous pseudo goodbyes reflected inner-band dynamics, the Starchild says this true end is a simple matter of "physical reality."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Set#The Kiss#Acoustic Guitar#Destroyer#Super Deluxe#The New York Philharmonic#North American
antiMUSIC

Donnie Vie Releasing Extensive Box Set and New Single

(Michael Brandvold Marketing) Enuff Z'nuff cofounder Donnie Vie has announced that they will be releasing a new single called "Party Time" on October 15th, followed by a solo career spanning box set on October 22nd. We were sent the following details: The "Party Time" song and upcoming video both contain...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Hear the Radio Disney Version of Slipknot’s ‘Wait and Bleed’

If you've ever listened to Radio Disney, you know how warm and welcoming it sounds, obviously because it's meant for families and kids. If you've ever listened to Slipknot, you know that they're the complete opposite of that, but an audial genius named Andy Rehfeldt has created a Radio Disney version of their song "Wait and Bleed."
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music 1969-70 Box Set Released

The Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music from 1969-1970 has been released as a 3-CD boxed set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the counterculture era music festival. Following a smaller edition on June 28, 1969 within the city of Bath, U.K., featuring Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin, among others, the organizers held the second one at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, England on June 27-29, 1970, where Pink Floyd, Santana, and others appeared, along with the returning Led Zeppelin.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
soultracks.com

First Listen: The SOS Band gets all mixed up on new release

(October 10, 2021) There weren't many bands hotter in the 1980s than Atlanta's own SOS Band. With a basketful of hits like "Take Your Time (Do It Right)," "Just Be Good To Me," "Just the Way You Like It," "Tell Me If You Still Care," and their beat-heavy masterpiece, "Finest," they kept fans jumping with a great mixture of funk beats and great vocals.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic’s Debut Album Will Arrive This Fall

Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak’s Silk Sonic will release their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, on November 12th. The album announcement fittingly arrives on Mars’ birthday, with .Paak posting a photo of the pair alongside funk legend Bootsy Collins — who serves as the album’s “special guest host” — on Twitter with the caption, “ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.” ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bFArrqxYaw — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) October 8, 2021 A full track list for An...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy