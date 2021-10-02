CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Moss' daughter Lila walks runway with insulin pump: 'You are an inspiration'

By Francesca Gariano
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Moss’ daughter, Lila Grace Moss, made a big statement on the runway to close out Milan Fashion Week. Moss walked the catwalk at Fendi and Versace’s combined show, appropriately dubbed “Fendace," on Sunday, Sept. 26. The 19-year-old model, who has type 1 diabetes, donned a cropped jacket and a baroque-pattered bodysuit with her legs on full display, including her insulin pump below her hip on her thigh.

One Green Planet

PETA Urges Kate Moss to Ditch Fur

PETA recently sent a letter and tweeted to British supermodel, Kate Moss, asking her to ditch fur after so many fashion companies, including Saint Laurent, have done the same. Moss has continued to sport fur fashion amidst plenty of anti-fur protests and has yet to comment on PETA’s request. PETA...
BEAUTY & FASHION
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Kate Moss

——— “I’ve got pictures of me when I was eleven, posing. Not with the pseudo-models pose, you know the arm behind the head and all of that, but like a real model pose.”. ——— “In fact, I thought it was quite vain to say, ‘I want to be a model.’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
