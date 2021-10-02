Kate Moss' daughter Lila walks runway with insulin pump: 'You are an inspiration'
Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila Grace Moss, made a big statement on the runway to close out Milan Fashion Week. Moss walked the catwalk at Fendi and Versace’s combined show, appropriately dubbed “Fendace," on Sunday, Sept. 26. The 19-year-old model, who has type 1 diabetes, donned a cropped jacket and a baroque-pattered bodysuit with her legs on full display, including her insulin pump below her hip on her thigh.www.today.com
