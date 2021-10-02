CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Smarty Health Corner and Novant Health: 9 things to know about the COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds

By Novant Health
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo find or book a pediatrician click here. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children ages 5 to 11 by Halloween or early November, top U.S. health officials confirmed. The announcement came after Pfizer released data of its clinical trial of more than 2,200 children, showing its COVID vaccine is safe and effective in this younger age group.

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
#Covid#Novant Health#Community Health#Child Health#Eua
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cone Health employee speaks out about COVID-19 vaccine requirement

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Cone Health employee says she's being "fired" for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Dickinson doesn't feel comfortable getting vaccinated after her daughter developed heart complications after the first dose of Moderna. An email Cone Health sent out says employees that refuse to get vaccinated by...
GREENSBORO, NC
deseret.com

Dr. Scott Gottlieb reveals 2 ways the pandemic will really end

The “pandemic phase” of the coronavirus outbreak may be nearing its conclusion, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb said in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” this week that there are two major factors that might end the pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chatelaine.com

The COVID Vaccine For Kids 5 To 11 Years: What Parents Need To Know

When the COVID-19 vaccine became available to teenagers in Canada back in May of 2021, many parents rejoiced. After all, being vaccinated is highly protective against the nasty virus, which has now taken the lives of more than 27,000 people in Canada, and infected more than 1.5 million of us. Widespread use of the vaccine is also a key element of the larger plan to end the pandemic.
KIDS
WRDW-TV

Will S.C. parents vaccinate their 5-11 year olds?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The CEO of Pfizer says data on the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 will be ready to be sent to the FDA in a matter of days rather than weeks. But in South Carolina, vaccine hesitancy has been common amongst young people who are eligible for the shot.
KIDS
WFAE

NC-Based Novant Health Fires More Than 100 Unvaccinated Employees

North Carolina-based Novant Health says it has fired more than 100 employees who refused to follow its COVID-19 vaccination policy. Of the 375 employees who were suspended for being unvaccinated, nearly 200 are now compliant, and the rest have been fired. Novant suspended 375 employees last week, giving them five...
CHARLOTTE, NC
williamsonhomepage.com

State Health Department Commissioner 'cautiously optimistic' about COVID trends, urges vaccination to help end health crisis

Nearly a year and a half into the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee is reporting 1,220,784 statewide cases of COVID-19, 15,055 deaths and 33,165 hospitalizations. Statewide numbers are showing 3,422 a statewide daily increase of 3,422 new cases, 103 new deaths and 12 new hospitalizations as well as 7,619 new recoveries.
PUBLIC HEALTH

