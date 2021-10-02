From the Smarty Health Corner and Novant Health: 9 things to know about the COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds
To find or book a pediatrician click here. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children ages 5 to 11 by Halloween or early November, top U.S. health officials confirmed. The announcement came after Pfizer released data of its clinical trial of more than 2,200 children, showing its COVID vaccine is safe and effective in this younger age group.charlottesmartypants.com
