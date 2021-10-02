CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Xuan Yuan Sword 7 - A Huge Surprise Hit

Cover picture for the articleThese days, games get so bogged down in their ideas that they lose their central idea. Take Assassin's Creed Valhalla for example. The game is fantastic but is accompanied by an extraordinary amount of filler, and the result is that the percentage of people who made it to the end is shockingly low. Sometimes we crave those linear experiences of the early Xbox days, where the adventure could be consumed in a weekend. Xuan Yuan Sword 7 has now travelled to the west aiming to bring back the gaming days of a bygone era and succeeds tremendously in its ambition.

