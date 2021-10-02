CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipwrecks of World War I are a seabed museum in Turkey

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEDDULBAHIR, Turkey (Reuters) – Turkey’s newest park is an underwater museum of fourteen shipwrecks that lie beneath the waves of the Dardanelles Strait, a glimpse into the fierce battles between Ottoman and Allied forces in World War I. Turkish photographer Savas Karakas was one of the first to board a...

sonomacountygazette.com

World War Two in Windsor

Write a column on Windsor history? Didn’t they just become a city like, last week? How could they have any history?. Turns out I was wrong about that. Good golly Miss Molly, was I ever wrong about that. Windsor might have just recently incorporated (July 1, 1992), but the rich bottomland east of the Russian River between Healdsburg and Mark West has been known politely as the community of Windsor a lot longer than that. Impolitely, it was known as “Poor Man’s Flats” because of a relative lack of prosperity compared to those tonier towns. Oh, the land was good for farming all right – I wasn’t kidding about rich bottom land – but the money from those farms tended to end up in city slicker pockets north and south. The ones who worked the land – then as now – were dominated by more marginalized people. Migrant labor, they called them back then. Braceros. Or Okies, or Chinese, or whoever was on the bottom at any given moment. Not that any of this is unique to Windsor, of course.
WINDSOR, CA
Daily Gate City

Railroads played major part in World War I

Dr. Rudy Daniels called “all aboard” and blew his wooden train whistle to signify the beginning of his presentation on Saturday at the Keokuk Union Depot. Dressed in a conductor’s uniform of days gone by, he spoke to about 40 people at the event. The presentation was called “The Great...
POLITICS
Smithonian

Underwater Museum Allows Divers to Explore Shipwrecks From the Battle of Gallipoli

Ready to take a deep dive into history—literally? Scuba divers can now explore the hulks of British and French ships sunk off the coast of Turkey during World War I’s Gallipoli Campaign. Tourism officials have transformed the century-old wrecks in the Dardanelles Strait into a “museum under the sea,” reports...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 Oldest Structures in the World

In the summer of 1976, a ground fire burned through a vegetated area on the island of Guernsey, revealing a granite slab protruding from a high mound of earth. The ensuing excavation revealed an undisturbed 6,500-year-old burial site now named Les Fouaillages — one of the oldest monuments ever discovered in western Europe. (Here are […]
SCIENCE
Florida Weekly

A piece of World War I trench art serves as symbol of service

We marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 earlier this month, and the 103rd anniversary of the World War I Armistice is just over a month away. Reader Valerie Stark of Port Charlotte shares a memento of the war. “The 20th year anniversary of 9/11 and the recent the Afghanistan withdrawal...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
UPI News

Russian fighter jets escort U.S. Air Force bomber over Pacific Ocean

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Three Russian fighter jets scrambled to escort a U.S. Air Force plane over the Pacific Ocean after it reportedly approached Russian airspace, the National Defense Command Center said. Three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighters escorted a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber after air radars in the Eastern Military Region...
MILITARY
rockpapershotgun.com

New World Turkey locations: how to find Turkeys and get Feathers

Want to find Turkey locations in New World? Turkeys roam the world of Aeternum, gobbling as they trot around various areas. Though they are rather cute to watch, Turkeys are the main way to get feathers, poultry, and eggs in New World, making them quite important. This guide will walk...
PETS
AFP

US to sell 12 attack helicopters to Australia

The US government has decided to sell 12 attack helicopters and an electronic warfare plane to Australia for more than a billion dollars, the State Department said Friday. Australia, which recently signed a strategic defense alliance with the United States and Britain as a way to counter a rising China, had asked to acquire 12 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and accompanying equipment to the tune of 985 million dollars. President Joe Biden's administration has told Congress it decided to go ahead with this sale, the State Department said. The helicopters are multi-mission aircraft that can be deployed on a ship for operations against surface vessels or submarines, but also for rescue, refueling or transport purposes.
POLITICS
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Business Insider

A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says

A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
MILITARY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY

