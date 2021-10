Voit was placed on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Voit was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a knee injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the regular season. The 30-year-old appeared in 68 games this year and slashed .239/.328/.437 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 26 runs. It's not yet clear if he could return if the Yankees advance to the ALDS.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO