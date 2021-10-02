Some Schools Scrambling to Find Enough Food to Feed Students
(Missourinet) Several Missouri K-12 schools are scrambling to find enough food to feed students. A lack of food distribution warehouse workers and an increased demand in food are two of the major problems. Barbara Shaw, the Food and Nutrition Services coordinator for the Missouri Department of Education, says government leaders are exploring ways to incentivize food distributors to prioritize schools.www.northwestmoinfo.com
