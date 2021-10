The NY Rangers have made a second round of cuts, sending Matt Rempe to Seattle in the WHL and returning Karl Henriksson to Frolunda in the SHL. Neither were expected to make the team, and the Rangers wanted to get them each at least one preseason game. Given how that game went, it isn’t surprising to see them returned pretty quickly. Rempe will be a top six forward with Seattle this season. Henriksson will go to Frolunda likely be put into a more significant role this season. IIHF rules state he can’t play in the AHL, so unless something changes, he won’t be able to help with some of their scoring depth.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO