Federal government can start enforcing Biden's vaccine mandate for employees early next month, OPM says

By Sarah Fortinsky
 8 days ago
Federal agency and department heads can begin enforcing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for its employees early next month, according to new guidance from the US Office of Personnel Management.

Comments / 38

Sunny Wiillingham
7d ago

I am vaccinated but I feel that in America (or anywhere) people should NOT be forced to get the shot. You can still get covid or the new variant(s). The vaccines that are out won't eradicate the virus, just like the flu shot has not eradicated the flu and you can still get the flu even with the shot.The vaccine is still very new and what it may do to a person/me a few years down the road is unknown. So considering the facts that we do know and the unknown... this is America and for now still the land of the free.I made "my choice" with much consideration to my health issues and my many (growing) allergies to many medicines, with my doctors. Point being it was/is my choice and every person should have a choice NOT FORCED!

Reply(1)
16
Grumpy Veteran
7d ago

good start with congress and staff, then you might be able to push it on the citizens , why exactly are you not enforcement congress and members of staff to get the jab but push the citizens into the crapper?

Reply(3)
9
Karen Krebs
7d ago

how can they do this, it's not a law. you wouldn't have all these people getting sick if they allowed them to take the drugs that work. look at the study in India. they got Ivermectin and have no Covid.

Reply(1)
4
 

The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Biden overrules Trump effort to keep White House files from 6 January panel

Joe Biden has blocked an attempt by former US president Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Biden authorized the National Archives, a government agency that holds records from Trump’s time in office, to turn over an initial batch of documents requested by a House of Representatives select committee investigating the riot.
POTUS
Health
Washington Post

Lawsuit seeks to halt Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal workforce

A group of lawsuit plaintiffs, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, have asked a federal court to block the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandates, declaring, “Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power.”
LAW
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Biden’s vaccine mandate is not the solution

Americans are deeply divided on COVID-19 and the response to it. Public health has turned political, there’s no doubt about it. But the situation playing out in hospitals across the country isn’t up for debate. There are more patients in need of critical care in Idaho than ever before in...
U.S. POLITICS
Joe Biden
KSNT News

Jake LaTurner says no to vaccine mandates, yes to federal government holding Facebook ‘accountable’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Congressman Jake LaTurner joined KSNT Thursday morning to discuss issues facing Kansas and the nation. Congressman LaTurner took a stand against vaccine mandates saying, instead, education is the path out of the pandemic. “For me personally, I got the vaccine. I think the studies show the vaccine is good for you, it’s going […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Gas prices are at 7-year highs, and Biden can't do much about it

New York (CNN Business) — Americans are feeling pain at the pump -- and there's little the White House can do to shield them from it. The highest oil and gasoline prices since 2014 are casting a shadow over the economic recovery from the Covid recession. Energy sticker shock threatens to intensify the nation's biggest inflation scare in more than a dozen years.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
