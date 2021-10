Traveling solo has earned a new meaning as Alexander Svanevik, a Norwegian businessman, was the sole traveler on an Etihad service from Abu Dhabi to Singapore on September 28. Svanevik is the founder of blockchain analytics company Nansen and one of the rare people on the planet who get an unthinkable-upgrade-of-sorts! Being the only passenger aboard an Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9, he got an experience that even flying business class wouldn’t match up to. The widebody aircraft configured for 336 passengers served as a massive private jet for Alexander Svanevik on a 7-hour flight.

